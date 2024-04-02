5 GTA Online features that should be removed in 2024

GTA Online has an abundance of features that are mostly there to help players during gameplay. However, there is also no denying that some of the features are useless and annoying. Rockstar Games is known to introduce various quality-of-life changes with each major DLC, and these annoying features need to be addressed as soon as possible. The developer could either completely remove the features or change them for the players’ benefit.

With that being said, this article lists five features in GTA Online that need to be addressed as soon as possible in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 GTA Online features that need changes in 2024

1) Alerting other players about your activities

One of the most notorious things Rockstar Games does in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is inform other players about your activities. Whether you are trying to make money in GTA Online, source supplies, or do mission prep, the game blatantly tells every other player in your lobby about your location and activity. It is one of the main reasons why griefing is so widespread in the game.

While Rockstar Games addresses the issue by allowing players to use all features in private lobbies, it is slowly killing the multiplayer aspect of the game. Most players nowadays play only in solo private lobbies because of this notorious feature. Therefore, it should be completely removed from the game.

2) Aimbot NPCs

The enemy NPCs in GTA 5 and GTA Online are completely different. While Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode has bearable enemies, the NPCs in the multiplayer game are literal aimbots that can kill you with a simple pistol from miles away.

Rockstar Games should address this issue in 2024 and remove the aggressive aiming of the general NPCs. Aimbot NPCs are one of the main reasons why many GTA Online players use military-grade vehicles to do even simple tasks.

While police and army personnel with sharp aims are understandable, gang members and random bodyguards should not have aims like a hitman.

3) Post OP vans as delivery vehicles

There are many useless things in GTA Online and the Post OP van, also known as Post OP Brute Boxville, is undoubtedly one of them. Rockstar Games provides it as one of the delivery vehicles for the Motorcycle Club's business delivery missions.

The vehicle is very slow, weak, and has no defensive or offensive capabilities. It is one of the most widely hated vehicles in the community. Therefore, Rockstar Games should completely remove the Post OP van from MC Club business features. It is not only prone to enemy fire, but even a reckless NPC driver can topple it.

4) Enemies spawning out of nowhere

Rockstar Games has a broken mechanism with the enemy spawning feature in GTA Online. Whether you are on open ground or inside a locked space, enemies can spawn out of nowhere and kill you within seconds with aggressive aiming.

This is mostly evident while doing heist missions in GTA Online. Even if you clear the entire room before doing the objective, the game automatically spawns another hoard of enemies inside a locked room after some time. Rockstar Games should either remove this thing or fix it in 2024.

5) Frequent raids on businesses

Most businesses in the game, especially the Motorcycle Club properties, are very prone to getting frequently raided by cops from other enemy gangs. To tackle this, the properties offer a Security Upgrade. While the feature slightly reduces raids, it is still useless for the most part.

As soon as you register as an MC Club President, one of your businesses is highly likely to get raided. This is bothersome considering the Security Upgrades cost a substantial amount. It also distracts you from your money grind in GTA Online. Therefore, Rockstar Games should fix the frequent raiding issue in the game in 2024.

