How to complete GTA Online Duggan Shipments in The Diamond Casino Heist

The Duggan Shipments is an optional mission in the GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist series. It is a prep mission that has a huge impact on the gameplay. While you can move forward with the main heist without completing this one, doing it is a boon during the last moments of the finale. However, the mission is certainly not easy to complete and requires a certain amount of skills.

This article explains how you can efficiently complete the GTA Online Duggan Shipments mission from The Diamond Casino Heist.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Easy steps to complete the Duggan Shipments mission in GTA Online The Diamond Casino Heist

The main purpose of the Duggan Shipments mission in GTA 5 Online is to weaken Thornton Duggan’s guards that protect The Diamond Casino. During the mission, Lester informs you that the antagonist is importing supplies and weapons through air, land, and water. Your job is to destroy them all before the timer.

The Duggan Shipments mission spawns 10 targets that must be destroyed within 10 minutes. You don’t need to destroy all of them, but doing so severely weakens the guards’ protection at The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Before starting the mission, there are some parameters that you must know. The setup mission pays no monetary reward in GTA Online. It can be done solo or with up to eight players as a Motorcycle Club President (four, if you register as a CEO). If you are a new player in the game, then you are advised to hire at least one more player for the job.

Rockstar Games incorporated three levels of effectiveness in the Duggan Shipments mission. If you destroy less than three shipments or skip the setup entirely, then it will have no impact on the guards. During the finale, they will arrive with full armor, bulletproof helmets, Assault Shotguns, and Special Carbine Mk IIs.

Therefore, you are advised to use a Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper, which is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online, for the mission. The following are the levels of impact based on the number of shipments you destroy:

Three shipments: No bulletproof helmets + Heavy armor + Assault SMG

Six shipments: No bulletproof helmets + Light armor + Sweeper Shotguns and Compact Rifles

All shipments: No Armor + Pistol and Micro SMG

This signifies that completing the Duggan Shipments mission is the best choice for The Diamond Casino Heist. You must be fast and accurate to destroy the shipments.

Having multiple associates under your organization helps as they can go after different targets at once. The Diamond Casino Heist is a great money-making method in GTA Online and you must do the setup mission to protect your stolen reward.

