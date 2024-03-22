How select GTA Online players can claim $2 million in-game after the latest update

Rockstar Games is offering $2,000,000 for free in GTA Online to select players. While the offer began a few days ago, it came to the limelight after the latest weekly update in the multiplayer game. The American gaming studio will conduct a discussion with some players and offer them an in-game reward for participation. It is undoubtedly a lucrative deal, and many fans want to take part in the process.

However, Rockstar Games has set certain conditions for the reward. This article explains how to check if you are eligible for the $2,000,000 GTA Online cash reward.

How to know if you are eligible for the $2,000,000 GTA Online reward from Rockstar Games

The first thing to do to get the new GTA Online reward is to check your inbox for an email from Rockstar Games. Needless to say, your email account must be linked with your Rockstar Games Social Club account. There should be an invitation email from the gaming studio asking you to take part in a survey.

If you haven’t received the email, check the Spam folder of your inbox. If it is also not there, you may not be a part of the selected player group.

According to Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a popular insider, Rockstar Games is conducting the entire process with a handful of random players globally.

If you are among the chosen members, you must take part in the survey to make quick money in GTA Online. According to Rockstar Games, the first survey includes a questionnaire and offers more information on the matter. By completing it, you can earn $250,000 in-game cash as compensation.

After that, the stakeholders from the gaming studio will engage in one-on-one discussions with you. As of now, the exact date and time of the discussion are unknown. However, Rockstar Games has confirmed that it would take place remotely (possibly via online video/phone conference) and would take about an hour.

Once you’ve completed the final discussion, a reward of $2,000,000 should be reflected in your Maze Bank Account. It is undoubtedly a great money-making method in GTA Online, which is only available for a few lucky players.

Per Rockstar Games’ email, the survey and the discussion will ask you about your experiences in the popular multiplayer game. Therefore, new players should not expect to get invited. However, nothing can be said for sure.

Therefore, players are advised to regularly check their email inboxes for the next couple of days. The process seems to be secretive as Rockstar Games hasn’t publicly announced it yet. Moreover, there have been similar classified surveys conducted in the past.

Nonetheless, this has created a buzz within the player base, especially after the most recent GTA Online weekly update.

