Rockstar is giving $2,000,000 to select GTA Online players: How to know if you're eligible

Rockstar Games is reportedly selecting some GTA Online players for a survey worth $2,000,000 in-game money. According to Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a notable insider, the gaming studio is scheduling one-to-one discussions with some players to discuss their experiences in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games is also conducting a survey before the actual discussion, which offers extra in-game money.

While many players around the world have claimed to have received the survey, there is a catch. More details are elaborated below.

Rockstar Games is randomly selecting GTA Online players for a survey

The news first broke on Reddit when a user named viauser (u/viauser) shared an email screenshot from Rockstar Games. The email was an invite for the Redditor to take part in a survey and a discussion later about improvements to GTA Online.

However, the invitation process seemed to be randomized by Rockstar Games. If you have received an email from the gaming studio recently regarding the same subject matter, then you are eligible for the survey. If not, then you are not a part of the selected group.

If you are one of those lucky candidates who got selected for the survey, then you must note the following things.

First, you have to complete the survey provided with the email. According to Rockstar Games, it is a brief survey that will provide you with $250,000 in-game currency, making it a great money-making method in GTA Online for those selected.

After that, Rockstar Games will conduct a one-to-one discussion, which will take about an hour. The email seemed to indicate that there would be multiple discussions with selected players. Here’s what the official email stated:

“Those final discussions will take about an hour each and will be conducted remotely”.

For completing each discussion, you’ll receive $2,000,000 in your Maze Bank Account in the multiplayer game. If Rockstar Games ends up conducting multiple rounds of one-to-one discussions, then you can potentially earn more in-game money.

As of now, the popular American gaming studio hasn’t revealed the criteria for the selection or when the discussion will be conducted. Therefore, readers are advised to occasionally check their email inboxes for an invitation from Rockstar Games. However, if you are a GTA Online beginner, then you will most likely not get the email.

