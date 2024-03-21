GTA Online weekly update for March 21-27, 2024, released

The newest GTA Online weekly update event has finally kicked off today (March 21, 2024), giving bonuses and free rewards to all players worldwide. Wildlife Photography Challenge is now giving 2x cash and RP, making it the best free-roam activity this week. Till March 27, 2024, gamers can also earn double payout by competing in Drift Races and Motor Wars adversary mode.

A free reward awaits those willing to invest in a new weaponized vehicle. Rockstar Games has also restocked the car showroom with new sets of wheels and the weekly sale with new items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about nature and cars this week (March 21-27, 2024)

2x Cash and RP:

Wildlife Photography Challenge

Drift Races

Motor Wars

Free Rewards:

HVY Tee (on buying either an HVY APC, Chernobog, or Insurgent Pick-Up)

Players can now claim their free Obey 8F Drafter sports car if they have enrolled for the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle offer in the previous GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update adds new vehicles at showrooms and more (March 21-27, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Western Rat Bike

Hijak Ruston

Western Cliffhanger

Canis Seminole Frontier

Benefactor Stirling GT

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Albany Cavalcade XL

Fathom FR36

Podium Vehicle of the week:

HVY Nightshark

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vapid Winky

HSW Premium Test Ride (on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

Pegassi Weaponised Ignus HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Grotti Cheetah

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Annis S80RR

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Willard Eudora (The McTony Robbery)

Truffade Z-Type (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Dewbauchee Vagner (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Time Trials for the week:

Sports Premium Race – Eight Figure Bonus

HSW Time Trial – Textile City

Regular Time Trial – Up 'n' Atom

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

Participate in six Drift Races this week

Unlike last week, when players could claim Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio as the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle, none of them are claimable this week.

Up to 40% discounts are claimable in the latest GTA Online weekly update (March 21-27, 2024)

40% off:

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up

HVY Chernobog

HVY APC

B-11 Strikeforce

30% off:

Pegassi Weaponised Ignus

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Pump Shotgun (Gun Van)

25% off:

Salvage Yard Properties

Salvage Yard Upgrades and Modifications

With the rumors of GTA 6 running at 60 fps on PS5, it seems like the best time to hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the game’s release.

