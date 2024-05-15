5 new business ventures we'd like to see in GTA 6

GTA 6 is anticipated to introduce some new businesses to Story Mode, allowing players to grind them as side activities. Although Grand Theft Auto games are crime simulators, businesses also play a huge role. Grand Theft Auto 5 has a number of businesses that all three protagonists can purchase. It expands the catalog even further, but there is always a scope for improvement.

This article lists five new business ventures that Rockstar Games should introduce in GTA 6 Story Mode.

5 new business ideas that Rockstar Games should utilize in GTA 6

1) Clothing showrooms

The Sessanta Nove showroom in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Vice City in GTA 6 appears to be an area with lots of rich people. The first trailer for the upcoming game showed the NPCs wearing various types of expensive clothes.

While clothing stores are always available to customize characters, Rockstar Games should also allow players to own them as businesses. The protagonists could set up a showroom where they sell expensive apparel. Players could also steal expensive dresses from various sources and sell them illegally at the store.

2) PR agencies

Rockstar Games seems to put heavy emphasis on in-game social media platforms. In the GTA 6 trailer, many popular NPCs are seen sharing content with their fans online. Therefore, a PR Agency would be an excellent business for the protagonists.

Vice City will surely have many celebrities, millionaires, mob bosses, and business owners who need PR Agencies to keep their image clean. Therefore, GTA 6 should have PR Agencies as purchasable businesses.

3) Hotels

Until now, the hotels in Grand Theft Auto games are mostly used either as safehouses or decorations. However, they are great businesses, and Rockstar Games should allow players to own them in Story Mode.

The famous Ocean View Hotel was seen returning to the HD Universe in Grand Theft Auto 6. The protagonists should be able to purchase the property at some point and earn money from it. In Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Tommy Vercetti used to live here for a brief period of time. Therefore, Rockstar Games should make this iconic landmark a purchasable business.

4) Car rentals

Although Grand Theft Auto 5 has Auto Shop garages, Salvage Yards, and Scrapyards, a car rental service is still missing from the series. The first GTA 6 trailer shows that the NPC vehicles are more expensive and customized than those in the current game.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should introduce a purchasable car rental business for the GTA 6 protagonists through which they could rent expensive and luxurious cars to the NPCs. The business could also work as a front for illegal car smuggling and, of course, Grand Theft Auto.

5) Media houses

The Weazel News building in Los Santos (Image via GTA Wiki)

The media houses in Grand Theft Auto games are some of the funniest things you can listen to. However, Rockstar Games should allow players to own them in GTA 6. This could be an expansion to the PR Agency or vice versa.

Many controversial entities own media houses in real life, and the upcoming protagonists should also be able to do so. This will surely change the way players consume news through the radio.

FAQ

Are there any new businesses in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Yes. There are a slew of new businesses in the upcoming game. Some of them include Ride Out Customs, Vice Vinyl, Sol Sisters, and Lando-Corp.

The new businesses were disclosed through both Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and the first trailer release.

