3 massive changes GTA 6 fans can expect to see in the new Vice City

Rockstar Games is preparing to introduce the new HD Universe Vice City in GTA 6, and fans are excited to explore it. This will be the third time the studio will bring the iconic neon city into the series. However, one should note that till now, Vice City only exists in the 3D Universe. The upcoming Vice City will be different from what we have seen and known so far.

This article lists three major changes we can expect in GTA 6’s Vice City based on the leaks and official trailer.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Three noteworthy changes that can be expected to see in GTA 6 Vice City

1) Vice City will no longer be just two small islands

The map of Vice City in 3D Universe consists of two major islands: Vice City Beach and Vice City Mainland. Although there are other smaller islands, such as Starfish Island and Prawn Island, the entire open world is very small. However, the upcoming game’s Vice City is expected to have a complete makeover and resemble close to the real-life location of Miami.

Although Rockstar Games hasn’t released the official map yet, data miners have been composing an outline of the map since "teapotuberhacker" leaked the unfinished game files in September 2022. They found that while Vice City Beach Island (new name not confirmed) would be included in the new map of GTA 6, the Vice City Mainland would expand to become the state of Leonida.

Based on the leaks and the official trailer, the state of Leonida will have multiple cities and towns, including Port Gellhorn, Redhill, Little Haiti, North Vice City, Hamlet, and many others. However, data miners have yet to figure out the northern part of the open world properly.

2) Inclusion of real-life locations

Since the HD Universe Vice City will be based on the contemporary Miami metropolis, Rockstar Games has included many real-life buildings and locations in the upcoming GTA game. The following landmarks were seen in the September 2022 GTA 6 leaked videos:

1800 Club

Quantum on the Bay Condominium

Marina Blue Condo

New Arena Apartments

Opera Tower

Bay Parc Apartments

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

These locations were first reported by a fan account on X named GTA6Videos. They showed side-by-side screenshots from the leaked clips and Google Earth images to assert their statement. However, the thread was later removed due to copyright issues regarding the leaked clips.

One should note that the studio changed bits and pieces of these locations to match the in-game aesthetics. Interestingly, the official GTA 6 trailer also included many real-life Miami-based locations, which were reported by YouTuber Joel Franco. Some of them include the following:

West Venetian Causeway Bridge

MacArthur Causeway

Ocean Drive

Hotel Victor

Wynwood area of Miami

Florida Keys

Everglades National Park

The player base is eagerly expecting to discover more new locations of Miami and Florida in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

3) Dense population

The upcoming HD Universe Vice City will have an NPC population denser than any other Grand Theft Auto game ever had in the series. While the September 2022 leaks did not provide a hint, Rockstar Games surprised the gaming community by showing its highly detailed, dense, open world in the first trailer.

The 3D Universe Vice City has a light NPC population that often disappears when they go a certain distance away from the protagonist. However, the HD Universe Vice City was seen as populated even from aerial shots and long distances. Fans were surprised to see a beach full of people and other crowded areas such as nightclubs, car meets, highways, restaurants, etc.

The studio also showed dense flora and fauna that add to the city's ambiance. The GTA 6 trailer confirmed many animals that would be part of the upcoming game’s open world. Therefore, fans are waiting for Rockstar to release the game as soon as possible.

