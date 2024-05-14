What could be the reason behind GTA 6 Lucia's jail imprisonment?

The first GTA 6 trailer provided fans with glimpses of many in-game possibilities yet raised several questions that remain unanswered to date. However, one of the most talked-about topics is why Lucia was in prison at the start of the trailer. The matter became even more complicated when fans noticed the electronic ankle tag on her foot. Undoubtedly, this gave birth to many fan theories.

This article discusses the possible reason why Lucia ended up in jail in the GTA 6 trailer.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

How did Lucia end up in jail in the GTA 6 trailer?

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 storyline is yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games, the community has already formed a fan theory on how the events of the first trailer unfolded.

The GTA 6 prologue story theory stated that Rockstar Games showed us the first trailer in reverse order. If you connect all the points, you’ll find that Jason and Lucia plan to rob a store. The robbery goes wrong and they get chased by the police. Eventually, Lucia is caught and put in jail.

This could be one of the reasons why Lucia answered “Bad luck, I guess,” when she was asked about her situation by Stefanie.

It is also interesting to note that Jason somehow escaped the cops, even though the trailer showed both of them handling the situation together. The community is eagerly awaiting a GTA 6 Jason trailer to know more about the character and how he avoided prison time.

Many fans also consider this theory as the reason behind Lucia’s jail imprisonment. However, the story behind the electronic ankle tag is still a mystery.

There is no doubt that both Lucia and Jason will be portrayed as notorious criminals and may end up getting busted by the cops several times. However, showing Lucia inside a prison is a strong statement, and it confirms that the protagonist falls into some serious trouble. Nonetheless, we’ll have to wait for the GTA 6 release date to know the actual reason.

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto 6

Are Lucia and Jason in a romantic relationship?

Although Rockstar Games hasn’t officially defined the relationship between Lucia and Jason, they are expected to be romantically linked. In the past, insiders have disclosed that the upcoming game’s story would be inspired by the real-life duo of Bonnie and Clyde.

Thus, the community strongly believes that the GTA 6 protagonists are a couple. Many scenes from the first trailer also allude to the same.

