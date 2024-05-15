5 ideas that GTA 6 should take from different games

There is no doubt that fans have high expectations from GTA 6, considering they have been waiting for over a decade for a new release. That said, Rockstar Games showed promising improvements in the September 2022 leaks and the first official trailer. Although Grand Theft Auto games each have their own characteristics, there are some popular in-game features that many wish to see in the upcoming title.

This article lists five gaming ideas that GTA 6 should utilize from other video games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 gameplay ideas from other games Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Random events from RDR 2

A screenshot from RDR 2 (Image via Red Dead Wiki)

Red Dead Redemption 2 has undoubtedly one of the best random events mechanisms. Rockstar Games should make this a returning feature in GTA 6 and allow players to experience unexpected events and missions.

At the same time, the number of Stranger and Freaks missions should also be increased in the upcoming game. This will encourage players to explore all corners of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

2) Chapter partitions from Bully

Despite being a relic of the past, Bully is still widely popular among veteran gamers. The studio introduced chapter systems in it, which is not only a sign of progress but also keeps the gameplay fresh. The GTA 6 story should also have multiple chapters instead of a single continuous storyline.

Chapter partitions could also allow the studio to introduce various seasons and festivities such as Halloween, snow, and Christmas. Each chapter should also have one-time exclusive missions like Bully.

3) Character customizations like Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 offers one of the best character customization features in the gaming industry. Rockstar Games should also consider incorporating a similar mechanism in GTA 6. However, it should not be as futuristic as Cyberpunk 2077.

Although you can edit your character in GTA Online at any time, the options are not very flexible. Thus, GTA 6 should have a detailed character customization option so that players can customize Jason and Lucia as they see fit.

4) DLC integrations like Grand Theft Auto 4

Not releasing any DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the biggest mistakes Rockstar Games ever made. Many fans are still upset about it, especially after eight proposed DLCs were leaked in December 2023.

GTA 6 should have DLCs like Grand Theft Auto 4 after its release. Rockstar Games should also plan and prepare the expansions properly so that they won’t have to be abandoned this time. GTA 4’s DLCs are the best examples of expansions where each story perfectly intertwines with the main storyline.

5) Survival elements like Minecraft

A screenshot from Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Despite both Minecraft and GTA 6 being sandbox games, the former has a survival element which makes the gameplay experience even more entertaining. In Grand Theft Auto games, you can go days without ever eating or drinking. Furthermore, the health bar auto-regenerates to a certain extent, giving players an advantage.

Although the player base is accustomed to this, Rockstar Games should make at least eating mandatory in GTA 6. The leaks showed that the protagonists would be able to carry snacks with them. The characters should be made to consume food once every day for that survival element.

FAQ

Does Grand Theft Auto 6 have any Easter eggs?

Yes. There are a slew of new Easter eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6 that you can see in the first trailer itself. Various parts of the video showed the Ocean View Hotel, Oceanic sedan car, Dual-hammer Karen, Florida Joker, and many other references. While some are from the Grand Theft Auto series, others are real-life Easter eggs.

