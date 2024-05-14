Why GTA 6 should have extra-terrestrial creatures

Aliens and extra-terrestrial creatures aren't uncommon in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, so GTA 6 should have them too. Although GTA games are portrayed as realistically as possible, Rockstar Games sneaks in some bizarre, unexpected details. Fans also love these unexpected occurrences and form conspiracy theories around them.

This article discusses why Rockstar Games should add extra-terrestrial creatures to the GTA 6 gameplay.

Why the open world of GTA 6 should have secret extra-terrestrial creatures

Although the GTA 6 gameplay is expected to be the most realistic one to date, adding some secret aliens and other extra-terrestrial creatures won't harm the game’s integrity.

Aliens have been a part of the series since the very first Grand Theft Auto game. While Rockstar Games only mentioned them in GTA 1, San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto 4, they first appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5. The developer added them as Easter eggs and between missions. Therefore, the same tradition should continue in the upcoming game as well.

The State of Leonida is based on the concept of Miami, Florida, which is quite close to the Bermuda Triangle. The geographical area is popular for its alien-related stories and conspiracy theories. Rockstar Games should utilize this aspect and extra-terrestrial creatures under the ocean or near the map.

These creatures should be made to spawn randomly so the player base can form interesting theories around them. Rockstar Games added a Frozen alien body in a highly discreet location on the map of North Yankton. GTA 6’s map should also have such secret locations where players can spot extra-terrestrial creatures unexpectedly.

GTA 5 has many UFO locations. Since Miami is already close to the Bermuda Triangle, UFO sightings in Vice City won't be unexpected. The game should also have seasons similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, and extra-terrestrial creatures should spawn more during the Halloween season.

Rockstar Games should also add other extra-terrestrial aspects like alien eggs and UFO parts to the GTA 6 map and allow players to explore them. Vice City has much potential to include aliens, and the studio shouldn't miss out on this.

