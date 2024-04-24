Underwater UFO location in GTA 5: Everything you need to know

If you're looking for the underwater UFO location in GTA 5, you've come to the right place. UFOs and aliens are not unusual in the game as Rockstar Games promotes them in both active and passive manners. While the multiplayer version spawns UFOs regularly during the Halloween season, there are four UFOs in Story Mode that you can search for at any time.

The underwater UFO generates special curiosity among players as it is different from the others. Rockstar Games hide it so well that most players don’t realize they are near it. This article briefly discusses the underwater UFO location in GTA 5 and other fascinating things about it.

Fascinating things to know about the underwater UFO location in GTA 5

The underwater UFO location in GTA 5 can be found on the very top (north) of the GTA 5 map. It is the only UFO that can be found without completing the Story Mode 100%. You can find it on the Pacific Ocean floor, just a few meters away from the Paleto Point or North Point.

According to the Grand Theft Auto 5 lore, the UFO crashed into the sea after the mission Three's Company. Omega also mentions the incident while asking Franklin Clinton to collect the spaceship parts that are scattered around the State of San Andreas. You can also hear a Weazel News report covering the crash.

However, the crash site of the underwater UFO location in GTA 5 tells a different story. It is covered with seaweed and other debris which denotes the crash happened a while ago. You can remove the water with a GTA 5 PC mod to examine the entire area. You can use a submarine or scuba gear to reach the spot as it is. It sits at a depth of around 400 feet from the surface level.

The Community quickly discovered that you can go inside the crashed UFO. However, it is just a simple texture glitch that allows you to pass through the shell. Needless to say, you’ll find nothing inside except for broken textures.

The underwater UFO shares a similar design to the Mount Chiliad UFO. However, since it crashed, the details have been slightly washed away by the seawater.

Other UFOs in GTA 5

The Grand Theft Auto series always includes UFOs and aliens to add some mysterious aspects to the gameplay. Along with the underwater UFO location in GTA 5, there are three other UFOs that you can find on the map:

On top of the Mount Chiliad

Above the hippy area (Beam Me Up) in Sandy Shores

On top of the Fort Zancudo military base

These UFOs require 100% completion and some other precise steps to spawn. The community is expecting UFOs to be a part of the upcoming game as well. While the first trailer did not include them, we’ll have to wait till the GTA 6 trailer 2.

