5 reasons why GTA 5 failed to live up to GTA 4 fans' expectations

The GTA 4 vs. GTA 5 debate has been ongoing since the latter rolled out in 2013. Rockstar Games did a great job with Grand Theft Auto 4 and set the bar quite high for all the subsequent titles. While their latest release in the series was superior in graphics, fans were disappointed by many things that developers decided to leave out.

This includes amazing features and gameplay mechanics that made Grand Theft Auto 4 great. The community has been vocal about these exclusions and the various improvements that Rockstar Games could have made.

This article will list five reasons why most of the Grand Theft Auto 4 fans were disappointed with its successor.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

5 reasons GTA 5 is disliked by GTA 4 fans

1) The story

Grand Theft Auto 4 has one of the most gutwrenching storylines in the series, and fans were expecting the sequel to also take a slightly serious path. However, GTA 5 was more light-hearted and funny than its predecessor.

Furthermore, the game's plot was not the strongest and lacked in several areas. This was a major disappointment for players who had experienced Niko Bellic's trials and tribulations in Grand Theft Auto 4.

2) Fighting abilities

While Grand Theft Auto 5 has way more weapons and features than its predecessors, GTA 4 is one of the most realistic entries in the series. This was perfectly showcased in the hand-to-hand combat mechanic in the game.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was lacking in this department despite having three protagonists. The overall melee combat was comparatively bland and uninteresting. It was a major gripe that fans had when the title first rolled out.

3) Physics

As mentioned before, Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of the most realistic titles in the franchise. This was evident in the various gameplay mechanics and features implemented by Rockstar Games. Most of them, like ragdoll and damage, were grounded in reality and looked believable.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was comparatively lacking in this department and has some features that players don't want to see in GTA 6.

4) Vehicle damage

Apart from the realistic physics, the vehicle damage system in Grand Theft Auto 4 is superior compared to its successor. While the cars look way better and more detailed, the damage displayed upon impact is unrealistic.

In the older title, cars and other vehicles lose specific body parts and show dents where they come in contact with an obstacle. This made the game feel more authentic despite being released in 2008. Fans wanted to see a similar feature in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well, but Rockstar did not implement it.

5) The protagonist

As mentioned before, unlike previous titles, GTA 5 has a trio of protagonists. On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto 4 only has Niko Bellic, who carried the whole game with his charm, skills, and sheer willpower. He had depth, character, and personality that cemented him as one of the most memorable characters in the GTA series.

However, no one among Michael, Trevor, and Franklin left a similar impression on the fans in Grand Theft Auto 5, as the story was stretched and divided between them. This meant there wasn't enough screen time for each character, ultimately making it chaotic at some points.

In other news, the community has successfully recreated the Grand Theft Auto 4 map using next-gen graphics, giving it a breath of fresh air.

