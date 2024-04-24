5 money-making methods that GTA 6 story mode should have

When thinking about money-making methods in the upcoming game, fans often forget about GTA 6 story mode and solely focus on the online multiplayer instead. However, having decent ways to make money in a single-player Grand Theft Auto campaign goes a long way to ensure replayability.

Both GTA San Andreas and Chinatown Wars had decent ways to make money, and neither had an open massively multiplayer game mode like GTA Online. Grand Theft Auto 5 also had some unique ways to make money, but these weren't that fulfilling.

As such, Rockstar should revamp the money-making methods in GTA 6 story mode, taking inspiration from previous games in the series, even Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Money-making methods that should be in GTA 6 story mode

1) Assets

Even CJ's first safehouse works as an asset in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA Vice City and San Andreas, you can own certain safehouses, shops, and businesses, that will then generate money for you daily. Some of these are unlocked through missions while others can be bought. This is one of the best money-making methods in both games, and Rockstar should introduce this feature to the GTA 6 story mode.

We might get some clue as to whether there will be purchasable assets in the next game through the GTA 6 trailer 2. This feature would perfectly fit in with a storyline that highlights the protagonists gradually rising to power.

2) Casinos/Gambling

The casino in GTA Online offers many ways to make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gambling was first introduced in GTA San Andreas, where you can play a variety of games and earn a large amount of money. This was improved in future installments with the addition of The Diamond Casino and Resort in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, most players believe the Diamond Casino is set up to give the house a slight advantage. It's not a very reliable way to get rich, which is why many players resort to GTA Online money glitches.

This is not the case in San Andreas, where getting rich from the casino is far easier. Both games have several different games and types of gambling, so there are plenty of money-making methods. This feature should make its way to GTA 6 story mode, as it has been missing in single-player since San Andreas.

3) Assassination missions

Assassination missions are one of the most fun and immersive money-making methods in the Grand Theft Auto games. These have been there since GTA 3, and Rockstar has improved them with every subsequent title. Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 4 had a series of assassination contracts that could be accessed through certain payphones.

Lester's assassinations in GTA 5 allow you to earn an incredible amount of money by investing in the stock market. Rockstar also brought back payphone assassinations in Grand Theft Auto Online, so this feature will be a good fit in the GTA 6 story mode as well.

4) Drug-dealing

One of the best money-making methods that Rockstar ever introduced in their franchise was the drug-dealing minigame from GTA Chinatown Wars. This is one of the best GTA Chinatown Wars features that should return in the GTA 6 story mode. You could stay engaged in this minigame for hours and make an insane amount of profit.

The value of certain drugs would increase or decrease based on supply and demand. Some deals could also end up as a police set-up. Meanwhile, you could often earn drugs instead of money as mission rewards or by hijacking gang vehicles carrying drugs.

5) Empire Building

One of the best GTA Vice City Stories features that should return in GTA 6 is the Empire Building side mission. This is among the most important money-making methods in the game, as it allows you to take over several assets and start a criminal empire.

You can upgrade these businesses to earn more profit and even expand to different types of activities. You also need to defend these businesses from other gang members. Such a feature would make perfect sense for GTA 6 story mode, so Rockstar should bring it back.

