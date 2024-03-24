5 GTA Chinatown Wars features that should be in GTA 6

GTA Chinatown Wars features some innovative gameplay mechanics that Rockstar Games should implement in GTA 6. There's a lot of hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, and fans expect the developers to incorporate some of the best features from past GTA titles. Despite having some entertaining features, Chinatown Wars is often regarded as one of the most underrated titles in the series.

As such, GTA 6 deserves to reintroduce features, such as the mechanics for carjacking, drug dealing, and dumpster diving. In light of that, here are five GTA Chinatown features that should be added to the upcoming game.

Five GTA Chinatown Wars features that GTA 6 should have

1) Advanced carjacking

GTA Chinatown Wars features some of the most advanced carjacking mechanics ever seen in a Grand Theft Auto game. Unlike other titles, you can't just break into a vehicle and start driving it. Old cars have to be hotwired manually via the in-game touchscreen system, while newer and more expensive cars must be hacked with a PDA.

According to GTA 6 leaked footage, the game makes use of several tools like slim jims and immobilizer bypasses to break into older and newer cars, respectively. This appears to be heavily inspired by Chinatown Wars, so fans can hope that this feature makes it to the upcoming title.

2) Dumpster diving

One of the most interesting GTA Chinatown Wars features that should make its way to GTA 6 is the ability to dumpster dive. While it may not sound as glorious, it's actually a fun mechanic that rewards you with random pickups.

The rewards for dumpster diving range from weapons to valuable drugs, but sometimes, you just end up with something like spoiled food. Modders have already imported this mechanic to GTA San Andreas, and that gives us a good idea of how the feature would look in a 3D game.

3) Molotov making

In Chinatown Wars, you can fill up glass bottles with gasoline at any gas station and make Molotov cocktails. This is one of the most entertaining GTA Chinatown Wars features despite it being so simple. It also makes throwables much easier to acquire.

Surprisingly, this feature was part of the removed content for GTA San Andreas, as Rockstar left behind a code that revealed the unused mechanic. Hopefully, it will be readded to GTA 6 as the next title deserves such features to make the gameplay feel more realistic.

4) Manually assembling weapons

The sniper rifle in GTA Chinatown Wars had to be manually assembled every time you wanted to use it. While this sounds tedious, it's an interesting little feature. Rockstar could take this further with GTA 6, paving the way for manually equipping attachments to most weapons.

Several games, like Ghost Recon Wildlands, for instance, already use this feature. It allows you to equip and unequip a suppressor whenever you want.

When it comes to snipers, they could take inspiration from the Hitman games, where certain sniper rifles can be carried in a briefcase. This would make for stealth-based scenarios where you have to smuggle in a weapon undetected. This is one of those GTA Chinatown Wars features that needs some refinement before being reimplemented.

5) Drug dealing

There's no doubt that the drug-dealing minigame is one of the most engaging GTA Chinatown Wars features ever. It was, unsurprisingly, also one of the most controversial ones, although the GTA series is no stranger to controversies. The game allows you to buy and sell drugs for profit, and there is an in-game economy that will change depending on demand and supply, as well as your actions.

Sometimes, you can make a ridiculous amount of money, enticing you to continue the activity, but other times, the cops will set you up. You can also loot valuable drugs from certain vehicles and NPCs as mission rewards. GTA 6 needs to add this feature so that players can earn money without undertaking missions.

