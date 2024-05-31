Was GTA 6 second trailer revealed at State Of Play May 2024?

The Grand Theft Auto community was eagerly waiting for the GTA 6 second trailer at the State of Play May 2024 event. State of Play is an online event organized by Sony/PlayStation to announce upcoming video games on their platform. Since Rockstar Games had previously said that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be coming to the PlayStation 5, fans anticipated some new announcements at the event.

However, neither Rockstar Games nor Sony released the GTA 6 second trailer or any other information related to the video game. This means fans will have to wait longer for any new details about the upcoming game.

The GTA 6 second trailer did not make it to the State Of Play May 2024 event

On May 31, 2024, the official X handle of PlayStation (X/@PlayStation) revealed all the video games that were announced at the State Of Play May 2024 event. While it disclosed 12 games, the GTA 6 was not a part of the list.

In December 2023, after many speculations, Rockstar Games revealed that PlayStation 5 players would be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025. In May 2024, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Game’s parent company, shortened the release window to fall 2025.

As a result, both Grand Theft Auto and PlayStation fans were expecting some new details about Grand Theft Auto 6. The State of Play May 2024 event seemed like a perfect moment for the community to witness the GTA 6 second trailer. However, the American gaming studio seemingly has some other plans.

Nonetheless, here are the games revealed at the event:

Astro Bot

Concord

God of War Ragnarök (PC)

Monster Hunter Wilds

Silent Hill 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Path of Exile 2

Marvel Rivals

Skydance's Behemoth

Until Dawn (PC)

Alien: Rogue Incursion

When can we expect to get the GTA 6 second trailer?

Before the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games waited nearly a year to reveal its second trailer.

Therefore, we can expect to see the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer towards the end of 2024. Keep in mind that this is just a speculation based on the studio’s previous practices.

Will GTA 6 release on PlayStation 4?

The most likely answer is no. Rockstar Games only announced the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Even the PC version is yet to be announced.

Moreover, the PlayStation 4 is getting old and weak to handle new games. Therefore, it is unlikely that the studio will release Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS4.

