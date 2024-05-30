5 underutilized features GTA 6 should give attention to

There are many underutilized features in Grand Theft Auto 5 that Rockstar Games should improve in GTA 6. While the decade-old game has many side activities and features, most players often ignore them due to a lack of knowledge or interest. With GTA 6 considered to be one of the publisher's most ambitious projects yet, the player base expects Rockstar to make every aspect enjoyable.

This article lists five underutilized features from the current game that Rockstar Games should consider improving in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 less-used features in Grand Theft Auto 5 that should be improved in GTA 6

1) Car wash

A screenshot of the Hands On car wash in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The car wash is arguably one of the most underutilized features in GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto 5. While it does the job it states, many players don’t use them very often. It is because the dirt and mud in the game appear to be programmed and do not depend on how players use the vehicle.

Trending

You can drive a car in the rain on a muddy road and still get the same amount of dirt you usually get on a regular day. Therefore, most players don’t bother washing their vehicles and simply replace them with another one.

2) Barbershop

Barbershops in Grand Theft Auto 5 are fairly pointless, as they offer only a limited number of styles. Many players often use GTA 5 PC mods to customize their Story Mode characters. Rockstar Games should improve the barbershops in GTA 6 Story Mode and offer more grooming styles like in Grand Theft Auto Online.

It is also worth noting that hair does not grow at all in the current game. You can opt for any hairstyle at the start and complete the entire game with that same look. A hair growth system should be implemented in GTA 6 for barbershops to be deemed useful.

3) Car garages

Many opt not to buy garages, as the cars are not permanent even after purchasing them from the in-game websites. The GTA 5 Story Mode cars often disappear once you’re far from them and end up in a police impound lot. If you do not reclaim them, the game permanently deletes them from your inventory.

Rockstar Games should completely redesign this aspect and treat purchased cars as personal vehicles for the protagonists. This will make owning car garages more useful.

4) Metro train

The metro is another underutilized feature in Grand Theft Auto 5 for two reasons: they cannot be acquired and the routes are confusing. As a result, most players refer to driving or taking a taxi to their destination. Since the GTA 6 map is rumored to be bigger than the current one, Rockstar Games should work on making the metro useful for daily commutes.

Jason and Lucia should be able to drive them whenever needed. The map should also show a dedicated metro route so players know where they are heading.

5) Hunting

A screenshot of the hunting activity in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Hunting is a great side activity in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. However, many players often ignore it since the process is too complex. You must be aware of wind direction, noise, and predatory animals, which can make the activity rather tedious.

Rockstar Games should continue this activity in the future, considering the trailer showed many new animals in GTA 6. However, the process should be simplified for a more relaxed experience.

Other articles on Grand Theft Auto 6:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback