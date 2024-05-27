List of artists and songs that GTA 6 fans want to see featured in the game

While Rockstar Games continues to develop GTA 6, fans are also eagerly waiting to know what artists and songs will be featured in the game. Radio stations play an important role in the open world of Grand Theft Auto games, and Rockstar Games has technically nailed the aspect of including parody radio channels in its video games. Therefore, fans are waiting to see how radio stations and songs in the HD Universe Vice City have evolved.
Recently, a fan account on X named GTA 6 Countdown (X/@GTAVI_Countdown) asked the community which artists and songs Rockstar Games should include in the upcoming game. Here’s what the fans commented.
Songs that fans want Rockstar Games to add to GTA 6 radio stations
Adding the most suitable radio songs is an important task as it will make exploring the GTA 6 map more fun for all players. The radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 5 have some of the best vibing music, and the same is expected from the upcoming game.
Needless to say, the song Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty will certainly be included in the Vice City radio stations. It was featured in the first official trailer and was loved by the fans. However, it is hard to tell which radio station will have the song. Nonetheless, here are some of the other songs that fans want to enjoy while driving on the new Vice City map:
- Numb/Encore by Jay-Z and Linkin Park
- Figure09 by Linkin Park
- Rolling in the Deep by Adele
- Dragula by Rob Zombie
- The Show Must Go On by Queen
- XO TOUR Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert
- Nothing but a Good Time by Poison
- Hells Bells by AC/DC
- Shoot to Thrill by AC/DC
- Panama by Van Halen
Some fans also suggested artists, whose songs Rockstar Games should add to GTA 6 radio stations. Some of them are as follows:
- Anderson .Paak
- Kendrick Lamar
- Michael Jackson
- Eminem
- Drake
- Jay-Z
- Flo Rida
- PitBull
- Weeknd
- Rick Ross
Readers should note that the September 2022 leaks disclosed some radio-based world events in GTA 6. The world events had four genres of songs that Jason and Lucia could choose while in a vehicle. They include:
- Radio Song - Pragmatic Cool
- Radio Song - Pragmatic Chaotic
- Radio Song - Romantic Cool
- Radio Song - Romantic Chaotic
However, the exact names of the songs are still unknown as the leaks were from an underdeveloped stage. Nonetheless, one can expect to have a great traveling experience while driving cars in GTA 6.
