List of artists and songs that GTA 6 fans want to see featured in the game

While Rockstar Games continues to develop GTA 6, fans are also eagerly waiting to know what artists and songs will be featured in the game. Radio stations play an important role in the open world of Grand Theft Auto games, and Rockstar Games has technically nailed the aspect of including parody radio channels in its video games. Therefore, fans are waiting to see how radio stations and songs in the HD Universe Vice City have evolved.

Recently, a fan account on X named GTA 6 Countdown (X/@GTAVI_Countdown) asked the community which artists and songs Rockstar Games should include in the upcoming game. Here’s what the fans commented.

Songs that fans want Rockstar Games to add to GTA 6 radio stations

Adding the most suitable radio songs is an important task as it will make exploring the GTA 6 map more fun for all players. The radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 5 have some of the best vibing music, and the same is expected from the upcoming game.

Needless to say, the song Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty will certainly be included in the Vice City radio stations. It was featured in the first official trailer and was loved by the fans. However, it is hard to tell which radio station will have the song. Nonetheless, here are some of the other songs that fans want to enjoy while driving on the new Vice City map:

Numb/Encore by Jay-Z and Linkin Park

Figure09 by Linkin Park

Rolling in the Deep by Adele

Dragula by Rob Zombie

The Show Must Go On by Queen

XO TOUR Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert

Nothing but a Good Time by Poison

Hells Bells by AC/DC

Shoot to Thrill by AC/DC

Panama by Van Halen

Some fans also suggested artists, whose songs Rockstar Games should add to GTA 6 radio stations. Some of them are as follows:

Anderson .Paak

Kendrick Lamar

Michael Jackson

Eminem

Drake

Jay-Z

Flo Rida

PitBull

Weeknd

Rick Ross

Readers should note that the September 2022 leaks disclosed some radio-based world events in GTA 6. The world events had four genres of songs that Jason and Lucia could choose while in a vehicle. They include:

Radio Song - Pragmatic Cool

Radio Song - Pragmatic Chaotic

Radio Song - Romantic Cool

Radio Song - Romantic Chaotic

However, the exact names of the songs are still unknown as the leaks were from an underdeveloped stage. Nonetheless, one can expect to have a great traveling experience while driving cars in GTA 6.

