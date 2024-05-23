GTA 6 delay avoided a "Cyberpunk," according to Rockstar insider

While Take-Two Interactive has narrowed down the GTA 6 release window to fall 2025, there are rumors that the game’s release was internally delayed to the announced period. Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned Rockstar Games insider, recently disclosed that the delay rumors are true and the studio did so to avoid a “Cyberpunk-like" situation.

The insider stated that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has already been delayed twice, based on internal decisions to produce a refined product. The "Cyberpunk" referred to here is the Cyberpunk 2077 video game released in 2022.

Insider discloses Rockstar Games reportedly delayed GTA 6 release to avoid mistakes like Cyberpunk

Tez2’s statement on the GTA Forums thread (Image via GTA Forums)

On May 17, 2024, Tez2 clarified on GTA Forums that the Grand Theft Auto 6 delay speculations are true to an extent. The statement was made in reply to a comment posted by another user named BS_BlackScout.

After Take-Two Interactive revealed the GTA 6 release window, BS_BlackScout commented that the decision should not pressure Rockstar Games to release the game in a hurry.

In response, Tez2 stated that the parent company initially aimed to release the game in late 2024. However, the decision was not made public as Rockstar Games couldn't finish the project in time, resulting in a GTA 6 delay scenario.

The insider further stated:

“We went from that to spring 2025 to fall 2025. RDR2 cycle of delays. If there was actual pressure, we would've had the game by now and experienced a Cyberpunk.”

This means Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently staring at its third potential release window. They are as follows:

Late 2024 Spring 2025 Fall 2025

Take-Two Interactive previously stated that it aims to deliver a refined and hassle-free gaming experience with Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, it gave Rockstar Games enough time to iron out all the anomalies before the final release.

That said, not announcing the exact GTA 6 release date appears to be a smart and safe move by the organization.

