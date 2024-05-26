5 aircraft that GTA 6 Vice City should have

Rockstar Games showed various aircraft in the first GTA 6 trailer, letting the community know that air travel would be an important mode of transportation in Vice City. The current game has over 60 aircraft belonging to different categories. The upcoming game is expected to include new and returning aircraft players can find in the open world. However, the first trailer included only the returning ones.

Nonetheless, this article lists five different types of aircraft that Rockstar Games should include in the GTA 6 Vice City.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 aircraft that should be part of the GTA 6 Vice City

1) Blimp

A customized Blimp in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Blimp is one of the must-have vehicles in GTA 6. While they're not as fast and useful as other aircraft and cars, players love seeing random blimps flying across the map. They fill the void in the sky and make the open world more alive.

Grand Theft Auto 5 fans have also developed various Blimp strategies that keep them entertained for hours. Rockstar Games should add blimps in the upcoming game so that the skyline of Vice City feels more lifelike. Moreover, shooting down flying blimps using rockets is a popular sport among the game's fans.

2) Hot Air Balloon

An overview of Vice City from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has yet to introduce Hot Air Balloons in the Grand Theft Auto series games. Like the Blimps, they will fill the void in the sky and add life to the computer-generated open world.

Since Miami is a popular tourist destination, Rockstar Games should add Hot Air Balloons in GTA 6 Vice City and allow Jason and Lucia to ride them for fun. If this happens, we can expect the player base to invent some new Hot Air Balloon strategies similar to the Blimps.

3) Maibatsu Frogger

The Maibatsu Frogger is quite a well-known helicopter in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode. While this aircraft is a basic one that takes players from one location to another, its fast speed and agility make it one of the best helicopters in GTA 5.

The Frogger can also be found in free-roam. Rockstar Games should bring back the aircraft in GTA 6 and provide increased top speed and some customization options. Since the GTA 6 map is expected to be bigger, the Maibatsu Frogger will be a relief while covering long distances.

4) Western Company Seabreeze

The Western Company Seabreeze is a Grand Theft Auto Online-only aircraft at the moment. However, Rockstar Games should consider bringing it to GTA 6 Vice City. This compact plane can run on land, glide on water, and fly.

The GTA 6 Vice City map is anticipated to have various water bodies. Therefore, the Western Company Seabreeze will be a perfect vehicle for players to travel through air and water. The compact size is also useful in landing and take-off from narrow areas. However, Rockstar Games should remove the weaponeries.

5) Nagasaki Ultralight

The Nagasaki Ultralight is one of the most unique aircraft in Grand Theft Auto Online. This single-passenger glider is considerably useful for traveling short to medium distances through air. Rockstar Games also provided it with a stealth mode, armor, and weapons.

Although the weapons are not necessarily needed in the upcoming game’s Story Mode, the aircraft itself should be a returning vehicle in GTA 6. The Nagasaki Ultralight should also be an NPC vehicle in Vice City, considering many beaches offer hang-gliding as a leisure activity.

