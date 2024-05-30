Why GTA 6 Online should allow the selling of properties unlike GTA Online

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal GTA 6 Online, the September 2022 leaks showed that the studio was working on a multiplayer version. As a result, the community is anticipating many new changes and improvements from the upcoming iteration. Selling properties is one of the most requested features from the GTA Online community. However, Rockstar Games still hasn’t allowed players to sell their buildings.

Therefore, this article discusses why Rockstar Games should allow players to sell properties in GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why players should be allowed to sell properties in GTA 6 Online

A screenshot of the Agency property in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

While buying new apartments or businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online is exciting, not all properties offered by the game are useful for every player, and the same could also happen in the upcoming version of the game. In that case, the game should have an option to sell the establishment and get cashback in return.

Once you purchase an apartment, business, or garage, you are stuck with that property forever. Rockstar Games allows players to “Shut Down” some of the properties, but it cannot be considered as selling businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar allows players to sell purchased cars and bikes in the multiplayer game, but strangely, it does not allow selling buildings. Since the community has been requesting the feature for a long time, it should be added to GTA 6 Online.

GTA 6 Online could change this aspect and make most (if not all) of the purchased properties and products sellable. This could help players clear their inventory and get rid of anything useless. The developer could easily make it a quality-of-life change and introduce it in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Summer DLC 2024.

There are already plenty of things fans want GTA 6 Online to address, including the selling of properties.

However, there are no official details about it yet, and we’ll have to wait till the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to know the features of the next multiplayer game.

