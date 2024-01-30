Can you sell businesses in GTA Online? (2024)

Owning properties and businesses is one of the most fundamental aspects of the GTA Online gameplay. Rockstar Games allows you to acquire multiple businesses and earn profits from them. However, they sometimes clog your mini-map with several icons. In such cases, selling the property might seem like a reasonable action, but there is a twist.

This article explains whether or not you can sell a business or other owned properties in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is it possible to sell your businesses in GTA Online in 2024?

The simple answer is no. You cannot sell your businesses in GTA Online. Once you buy the property, it remains in your inventory forever. However, Rockstar Games allows you to trade an establishment in exchange for another one of the same kind. Nonetheless, the particular business remains in your game, and you cannot get rid of it.

Therefore, you are advised to check every aspect of a property before investing your money in it. Trading a business location can help you recover the money to an extent. However, the benefits are insignificant, so it is not worth doing most of the time.

Therefore, you are advised to always do your research to get your hands on the best businesses in GTA Online. As of January 2024, Rockstar Games offers 20 different types of properties in Grand Theft Auto Online, out of which 13 are businesses. Others also make profits in some way, but they cannot be explicitly considered businesses.

The following are some of the best locations for each business you can buy in the game:

Agency - Little Seoul

Auto Shop - Mission Row

Bunker - Chumash/Farmhouse

Executive Office - Maze Bank West

Hangar - Any of the Fort Zancudo-based Hangars

MC Club businesses - Best in the Grand Senora Desert region

Nightclub - Downtown Vinewood

Arcade - Videogeddon, La Mesa

Salvage Yard - Murrieta Heights

Special Cargo/Vehicle Warehouses - Close to the Executive Office

Choosing these locations should help you to make money faster in GTA Online in 2024. However, you must also consider your budget, gameplay style, and internal upgrades before starting your grind.

If you already own any of the aforementioned businesses and want to shift to a different location, you can do so from the same website where the property is listed. Simply follow the regular steps of buying a property, and the game should automatically prompt you to trade the older one for a discount.

Rockstar Games should allow players to sell business in the upcoming game. However, you will have to wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to know if the game has any purchasable businesses.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever traded any businesses in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes