5 things you might've missed in GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer

The GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer has captured everyone's attention with its impressive details and quality. Rockstar Games managed to pack a lot of things in the 21-second-long video it shared on X and its website. Fans are awestruck with the details of the cars, the environment, and the overall effort that the developer put into the short trailer.

However, since it goes by quite quickly, it is easy to miss some of the details. After all, the fast-paced trailer was packed with some amazing details that everybody should know about. Hence, this article will break them down and ensure you know everything that the video had.

5 things you might have overlooked in the GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer

1) LM87

The car looks fantastic but speeds away giving only a glimpse (Image via Rockstar Games)

The LM87 is one of the most unique-looking cars in the game and was a part of the GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer as well. However, it is easy to miss the car since the video showcased it with a livery and the shots moved too fast. However, it was worth it to have the vehicle appear in the video anyway.

This is mostly because the car, although relatively new, is quite underrated. Since Rockstar Games placed it in the current GTA Online weekly update, more players will have the chance to know about the LM87 and obtain it.

2) SM722 with the red interior

The SM722 had one of the best shots in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The SM722 is yet another amazing Benefactor car that possesses incredible looks and offers great performance. While it was part of one of the best shots in the GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer, it is easy to miss it since the scene changes quickly.

The car appears in a white paint job with red interiors, which looks extremely beautiful. This is a highly sophisticated look that many players will love to recreate. While it would have been amazing to have it as the current podium vehicle in GTA Online, players can obtain it at a massive discount throughout the week.

3) Schlagen GT

The Schlagen GT looks simple yet elegant in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Schlagen GT is an amazing Sports car in the game and was featured in the GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer as well. Similar to others, the shot changes quickly and only gives a glimpse of it speeding around the map. However, this is more than enough to reveal that the car will be one of the highlights of the update.

Another interesting thing to notice was how it looked in the shot. It was one of the only cars in the entire trailer with a basic paint job and no fancy livery. However, it didn't downplay the beauty of the vehicle as it looked excellent in the small shot that it appeared in.

4) The removed Stirling GT

Some fans might have missed the Stirling GT in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has removed several vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online and unfortunately, the Stirling GT was on the list as well. However, fans might have missed the shot in the GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer as Rockstar Games only revealed a small part, leaving most players to wonder.

However, vehicle enthusiasts will recognize the side silencers of the car anywhere. It was great to watch it get a spot in the video as the studio tends to overlook such amazing models, especially after they remove it from the in-game stores. So, anyone looking to own this Sports and Sports Classics car in GTA Online now has a great chance to do so.

5) Schlagen GT speeding on dirt

Schlagen GT can be seen speeding across a dirt road in the GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer which is easy to miss (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned previously, the Schlagen GT is a Sports car in the game and players like to keep it on concrete pavements or tracks. However, the short GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer showcased the car speeding on a dirt track without any signs of slowing down. It could also be an indication of the capabilities of this incredible car.

All this was overlooked by a curious deer that cleverly includes the console players who have the Enhanced Edition of GTA Online. While the car is unfortunately not a part of the Salvage Yard robbery vehicles roster, players can purchase it at a massive discount thanks to the ongoing weekly update.

