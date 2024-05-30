GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (May 30 to June 5, 2024)

The new weekly update released today by Rockstar Games has once again refreshed the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars for the next seven days. Car collectors and motorheads in Grand Theft Auto Online can collect two more automobiles for free. This week’s podium vehicle is the Pegassi Reaper, a two-seater hypercar. On the other hand, the two-seater classic sports car, the Pegassi Infernus Classic, is now available as the Prize Ride car of the week.

Let’s learn about the latest GTA Online podium vehicle and Prize Ride cars briefly, both of which will remain available throughout June 5, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week: Pegassi Reaper (May 30 to June 5, 2024)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update brings Pegassi Reaper back to the limelight as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week. The automobile was added to the game in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It has taken inspiration from the real-life W Motors Lykan HyperSport and Lamborghini Estoque.

On the performance front, the Pegassi Reaper is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, allowing it to reach a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.716. The best part about owning this vehicle is it is bulletproof from the rear due to the lack of rear window by default. It possesses an overall statistic of 73.53, as per the data by Rockstar's official website.

To get a chance to win the Pegassi Reaper for free, one must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours till June 5, 2024.

Prize Ride car this week: Pegassi Infernus Classic (May 30 to June 5, 2024)

The Pegassi Infernus Classic debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. The vehicle is due to make a return in Grand Theft Auto 6 based on trailer footage. The current design of the car looks to be inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Diablo, Cizeta V16T, and Ferrari Testarossa.

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the Infernus Classic can achieve a maximum speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.267.

To win the Infernus Classic for free, gamers must compete in the LS Car Meet Series and achieve one of the top five positions for three days in a row.

Also Read: GTA Online Summer Update 2024

