GTA 6's PC version did not get announced following the title's debut trailer's release in December 2023, and as of this writing, the next Grand Theft Auto game will only be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch in 2025. That being said, a PC version not being launched for what is arguably the most anticipated video game of all time seems highly unlikely.

Additionally, Rockstar has a history of launching major new releases on consoles first followed by a delayed PC launch. So there are pretty good chances of GTA 6's PC version becoming a reality, and here's why it might launch in 2026.

Note: This article is purely speculative and no information about GTA 6's PC version has been officially announced by Rockstar Games.

Here's why GTA 6's PC version might launch in 2026

To understand why GTA 6's PC version might launch in 2026, we will have to take a look back at GTA 5's release on various platforms. Rockstar Games originally launched the title on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 followed by a PS4 and Xbox One release in 2014 with the title finally arriving on PC in 2015.

This may prompt a 2027 release for the upcoming GTA installment's potential PC version; however, it should be noted that Rockstar is already releasing it on current-gen consoles, contrary to what happened in the case of its predecessor. Therefore, the studio can begin working on the game's PC port after it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next year.

It should also be noted that while April 2015 is when GTA 5's PC version actually launched, the original release date was January 27, 2015, as can be seen in the following image:

So if there are no delays in GTA 6's release on PC, it might be out a year after its release on current-gen consoles. That said, Rockstar is yet to announce when exactly the game will be out in 2025 and that could have an effect on its potential PC port's release window as well.

When might GTA 6 release in 2025?

As already mentioned, there have been no official announcements regarding when exactly GTA 6 will be out next year. However, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company)'s financial expectations for Fiscal Year 2025 suggest that it might launch in next year's first half.

Jason Schreier, one of the most reliable names in the gaming industry, also reported a few weeks ago that Rockstar had called employees back to the office starting in April 2024 as they reportedly are entering the final stretch of GTA 6's development. Therefore, more information on the sequel might arrive soon.

