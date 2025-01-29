5 most-useful GTA 3 mods in 2025

You can check out several GTA 3 mods in 2025. Grand Theft Auto's iconic 3D Universe kicked off in 2001 with this title's release. This Rockstar Games classic was revolutionary back in the day, but considering today's standards, some of its aspects can seem dated. Luckily, there are mods to help with such things.

A variety of mods are available for both the original and the Definitive Edition (remastered) versions of Grand Theft Auto 3 today. For those interested, here are five most useful GTA 3 mods in 2025.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Taxi Mod and 4 other most-useful GTA 3 mods in 2025

1) GTA 3 mods: Radar map zoom

Unlike most other Grand Theft Auto titles, GTA 3's original version does not include a map in its pause menu. Therefore, players have to rely on the mini-map/radar for navigation.

The Radar Map Zoom mod can improve the radar by allowing players to zoom in or out at will. Holding T/pressing Numpad Minus (-) on the keyboard is for zooming out, pressing Numpad Plus (+) for zooming in, and pressing Numpad Multiply (*) for resetting the zoom value.

Download link

2) GTA 3 mods: Quick Save for re3

Many modern video games feature auto-save, which automatically saves progress after certain checkpoints. However, older video games like GTA 3 needed players to head back to specific save points to manually save progress.

This can feel a bit tedious, especially to new gamers in 2025, but they can use the Quick Save for the mod as a handy workaround. Installing this mod lets one save progress anywhere. That said, they must not be in any mission or vehicle, not have a wanted level, and must stand still to use the modded feature.

Download link

3) GTA 3 mods: Taxi Mod

Modern Grand Theft Auto video games like Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 have taxis for fast travelling. This is another feature that was not there in the franchise's older entries. While the GTA 3 map isn't huge, having this option can still be quite handy, and it can be added via the Taxi Mod.

Once installed, players can fast-travel to 24 specific locations across Liberty City via taxis.

Download link

4) GTA 3 mods: Definitive Edition Radio Stations Restored

Radio songs restored by this GTA 3 mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

Songs from real-life artists are played on in-game radio stations in Grand Theft Auto titles. Unfortunately, some of them have had to be removed in recent years, likely due to licensing issues.

This is why Grand Theft Auto 3's Definitive Edition remaster does not feature certain songs from the original version. However, they can be added back by installing the Definitive Edition Radio Stations Restored mod. It not only works for GTA 3's remaster but also for Vice City and San Andreas' Definitive Edition remasters. There is a similar mod for GTA 4 too.

Download link

5) GTA 3 mods: Claude (The Definitive Edition)

Claude's modded character model (Image via Nexus Mods || Rockstar Games)

A slight issue with Grand Theft Auto 3's Definitive Edition is the remastered character model of its protagonist, Claude. It doesn't exactly resemble the original character very well and looks a bit cartoon-like, which is also the case with other Definitive Edition titles' character models.

Those who want to make Claude look more faithful to the original, and better overall in GTA 3 Definitive Edition in 2025 can install Claude (The Definitive Edition) mod.

Download link

