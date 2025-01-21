GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod: All you need to know

GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition is an upcoming mod that will port Grand Theft Auto Vice City over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine. It is being developed by a group of modders known as Revolution Team. While Rockstar Games did release an official remaster of the title back in November 2021, GTA Vice City: The Definitive Edition, this fan-project is incredibly unique and ambitious in its own way.

It will be made available in a few days from this writing, and can act as a great trip back to Vice City, before we get to see the location's latest official iteration in Grand Theft Auto 6. With that said, here's all you need to know about the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod.

Here's everything you need to know about the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod

As mentioned, the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod will port Rockstar Games' 2002 release over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine. The visual effects and lighting look much better than the original. There will be an option to enable ENB as well. Furthermore, based on the gameplay videos uploaded by Revolution Team on YouTube, the physics and character animations are also akin to GTA 4.

The buildings and weapon models have been taken from the Definitive Edition, the neon lighting from Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, and the cars and characters are from the GTA Vice City's Xbox version.

A showcase of the Vice City Nextgen Edition mod's new interior lighting (Image via YouTube/Revolution Team)

However, this isn't just a simple map mod. It will contain all story missions, some side missions, Hidden Packages, and more. The mod will also contain all radio stations from the game's PS2 version, as well as original GTA Vice City cheat codes. Even the cutscenes will be in-game on the RAGE engine.

While there was no option for auto-save in the original 2002 game, the upcoming Nextgen Edition mod will have it. This should make the gameplay a bit more convenient for players.

When is GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod releasing?

Screenshot from the mod's recent teaser trailer (Image via YouTube/Revolution Team)

According to a recent teaser trailer released by Revolution Team on YouTube, the Vice City Nextgen Edition mod will launch on January 25, 2025. It was originally supposed to come out in the second half of 2024. It will only be available on PC, as mods cannot be installed on consoles.

The creators stated in the F.A.Q. video mentioned above, that its minimum system requirements will be the same as those for Grand Theft Auto 4 on PC.

Will GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod be free?

Yes. The upcoming Vice City Nextgen Edition mod will be free of cost, and available publicly as per Revolution Team's F.A.Q. video.

