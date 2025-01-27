5 Vice City-like mods for GTA 5 in 2025

Apart from all the official multiplayer content add-ons over the years, GTA 5 players have also kept themselves entertained in the game's story mode via unofficial mods. There are countless mods for the game at this point, and some of them add Vice City-like elements to GTA 5. While the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod is getting a lot of praise from the gaming community of late, it is a standalone mod and isn't meant for Rockstar Games' 2013 release.

That said, in this article, we will take a look at five Vice City-like mods for Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

Note - Mods should not be used in GTA Online (GTA 5's multiplayer) as that can get your account suspended or banned.

Flash FM [GTA: Vice City] and 4 other Vice City-like mods for GTA 5

1) Sunshine Dream (Miami V)

Sunshine Dream (Miami V) is a Grand Theft Auto 5 map mod. It replaces the map of Los Santos and Blaine County with a rendition of Miami from the 2004 title Driver 3.

The textures fit well in the Rockstar title, and having a brand-new map to explore can add quite a bit of freshness to this decade-old game. Additionally, since Vice City is Rockstar's version of Miami, fans of the 2002 title, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, may find it pretty interesting.

Download link

2) Malibu City 2.0

Malibu City 2.0 is another GTA 5 map mod. However, instead of replacing Los Santos and Blaine County, it adds some buildings and trees to the beach around the west coast of the map.

Since beaches are a big part of Vice City, the beach houses and villa-like buildings added by Malibu City 2.0 help impart a somewhat similar atmosphere to Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

Download link

3) Flash FM [GTA: Vice City]

Flash FM's icon among all other Grand Theft Auto 5 radio stations (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is set in the 1980s, and hence, its radio plays some of the most iconic songs from that decade. Among the many fictional radio stations in that game, Flash FM is likely the most popular.

Hence, this mod is perfect for Vice City fans, since it adds Flash FM to GTA 5 story mode. As per the description, this modded radio station features original songs, as well as its host from GTA Vice City, DJ Toni.

Download link

4) Vice City Color HUD

Changes implemented by the Vice City Color HUD mod (Images via gta5-mods.com)

Those on the lookout for subtle Vice City-like mods for GTA 5 can consider this option. Most Grand Theft Auto fans are likely aware of pink being one of the thematic colors of the Miami-based fictional city. Grand Theft Auto Vice City's HUD and menu options also feature pink.

The Vice City Color HUD mod can add such elements to Grand Theft Auto 5 by changing the standard HUD colors, pause menu options, bars, weapon and radio selection wheel highlights, as well as certain map icons to pink.

Download link

5) 1987 Ferrari Testarossa

Modded Ferrari Testarossa in GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Cheetah is one of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's most iconic cars. It is seemingly based on Ferrari Testarossa's 1980s variant, and while GTA Online has one in its catalog (Grotti Cheetah Classic), it cannot be obtained in story mode.

That being said, installing the 1987 Ferrari Testarossa mod can add the real-life car to GTA 5's story mode. The modded vehicle has working lights, LODs, and even realistic performance and physics, as per the mod's description. Its textures also look highly detailed, making it fit quite well among all the other cars in the game.

Download link

