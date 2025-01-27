5 huge differences between GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod and Rockstar's Definitive Edition

The GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod is gaining a lot of praise from Grand Theft Auto fans after its recent release. For those unaware, it's a mod created by a group known as Revolution Team. It ports Rockstar Games' 2002 release over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine, which includes the map, story missions, cars, some side quests, and a lot more, letting fans experience the classic in a brand new way.

While an official remaster did come out in 2021, named Grand Theft Auto Vice City: The Definitive Edition, the mod has a few notable differences. So, in this article, we will take a look at five huge differences between the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod and the Definitive Edition by Rockstar.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 big differences between the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod and Rockstar's official Definitive Edition remaster

1) The physics

Trending

Given that GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition uses Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine, the in-game physics are just like those in the 2008 title. Players will feel a significant difference in terms of character movement, weapon handling, and driving from the original, as these things will have more weight to them in the mod.

On the other hand, Rockstar's official Definitive Edition remaster is more faithful to the 2002 physics in these departments.

2) Melee combat

A glimpse of melee combat in the Nextgen Edition mod (Image via YouTube/Revolution Team)

The melee combat in GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition features Grand Theft Auto 4's fleshed-out melee combat mechanics. Players can pick a target to push, dodge incoming attacks, and use finishing combos in a hand-to-hand fight.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is, once again, like the original in this aspect. The melee combat animations are the same as in the original, which may feel a bit dated to some in 2025.

3) Swimming

One of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's few drawbacks is that its protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, can't swim. Its Definitive Edition remaster, unfortunately, also lacks swimming mechanics, resulting in the character drowning instantly in deep water.

Luckily, Tommy has no such issues in the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod. Players can swim as much as they want in Vice City's waters. However, they can be attacked by sharks at any point, which is a very interesting addition by Revolution Team.

4) Nextgen Edition has some cars from GTA San Andreas

Some of the cars in the Nextgen Edition mod (Image via YouTube/Revolution Team)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is set in the year 1986, and hence, its traffic features cars from the 80s. The same cars are there in the Definitive Edition remaster for players to steal from NPCs and drive around the map.

The GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod also has those cars, but it throws in some new ones from the game's 2004 successor, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (set in the early 1990s), as well. According to Revolution Team, these are suitable for the atmosphere. This makes the mod's in-game traffic a bit more diverse and fresh.

5) The Nextgen Edition mod is free

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is available on multiple platforms like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, it needs to be purchased. Its Android and iOS ports can be accessed for free, but you need an active Netflix subscription for that.

On the other hand, the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod is completely free of cost. That said, as is the case with mods, it is only available on PC. Its system requirements are the same as that of Grand Theft Auto 4's PC port.

Also check: GTA 6 meme took over the internet, GTA 5 actor reacts

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback