5 coolest things to do in GTA 5 story mode that you probably didn't know

GTA 5 is full of surprises and amazing missions that players can explore. While most of them are quite evident and out in the open, others are relatively hidden leading to numerous players missing them during their playthrough. This is one reason why multiple playthroughs are needed to explore everything that the story mode has to offer.

But wandering around looking for uncommon events or activities in the game can be quite boring. Hence, this article will list some cool things to do in the single-player campaign mode that are relatively unknown to the masses.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Five relatively unknown but cool things one can do in GTA 5 story mode

1) Scuba Diving

Trending

Scuba Diving is quite entertaining in the story mode. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Scuba Diving is an interesting activity that can be done in GTA 5. While the game doesn't specify it as such, there is a way to perform it and explore the underwater world of the single-player mode. To do so, you will need to take a submersible vehicle in the game and take a dive.

Once underwater, exit the vehicle and your character will automatically wear the scuba gear along with the oxygen tank. Use this opportunity to explore the sunken ships and other hidden underwater treasures of the game.

2) Ride the Ferris Wheel

Take a ride on the Ferris Wheel in GTA 5. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Several players might be unaware that the Ferris Wheel in GTA 5 is fully functional and can be ridden anytime they want. This is one of the most enjoyable side activities in the game, especially if you play the game in VR. Doing so gives a unique perspective to the ride allowing you to have more fun.

Players can take the Ferris Wheel Ride at the Del Perro Pier area. Simply walk towards it and you'll get a prompt to pay $8 for the ride. Doing so at night time is a thrilling experience that should be experienced at least once when playing the game.

Most players overlook this or are unaware they can access the ride in the game. Hopefully, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 might add more features in the area.

3) Build an Alien vehicle

The Space Docker is an alien vehicle you can build in story mode. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Aliens have been a part of Grand Theft Auto Games for a long time. In GTA 5, one can build an Alien-themed vehicle that is quite fun to ride. However, not many players know how to do so since it is a part of extra side missions and activities that Rockstar Games added to the game.

The Space Docker can be unlocked by collecting all the required parts in the Space Ship Parts Collectible mission. After collecting everything, return to Omega to stick everything together and obtain the Docker. This futuristic vehicle in the game is great to ride around and fans would love to have it in GTA 6 as well.

4) Go Hunting as Trevor

Players can hunt down Deer as Trevor when playing the game. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Trevor is one of the protagonists in GTA 5 and also easily the most brutal character in the franchise. However, when he's not killing somebody, players can take him out in the wild to do some hunting. To unlock this activity, they will need to meet Cletus twice during Strangers and Freaks Missions.

After meeting this character, he will ask Trevor to hunt down as many Deer as he can until sundown. Players will obtain an Elk Call, a Sniper Rifle, and Trevor's phone during this adventure. It is one of the coolest things to do in the game once you have finished all the important missions and want to relax.

5) Participate in the Triathlon

Running a Triathlon in GTA 5 is quite exciting. (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Among the various side activities in GTA 5, the Triathlon is the least known. This is mainly because it unlocks after you complete certain missions for a certain character in the game. After players encounter Mary-Ann and complete a couple of her story missions, the Triathlon unlocks.

Players can participate in it as any of the three protagonists. All they need to do is visit the right location on the map and sign up for the race. These races encompass swimming, running, and cycling. Since it also unlocks the gold medal, players looking for the GTA 5 completionist trophy should try the races out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback