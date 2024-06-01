Should GTA 5's Michael be a part of the "big" GTA Online Summer Update 2024?

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 has been mentioned by Rockstar Games as a “big” update, prompting fans to question whether GTA 5’s Michael De Santa will get featured or not. The rumors of the character’s return to the online multiplayer world of Los Santos are nothing new, and fans have always wanted to see him play a major role in the game.

With the GTA 6 release scheduled for fall 2025, it makes perfect sense for Rockstar Games to feature Michael De Santa in GTA Online this year. The best way to do so would be to make the upcoming DLC all about him.

This article will further explore the possibilities of the character’s appearance in GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

What role could Michael De Santa play in GTA Online Summer Update 2024?

A fan-made picture of Michael De Santa (Image via @sandradigitally/X)

Both Franklin and Trevor have been featured in the Grand Theft Auto Online storyline. The former plays a major role in running an Agency, while the latter has been briefly mentioned on numerous occasions. The only one from the iconic trio yet to make an appearance in-game is Michael De Santa.

There are many ways Rockstar Games could introduce Michael De Santa in the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. However, the best one would be to make it a movie DLC or something related to running a studio due to his connection with a similar establishment in the main story of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Put plainly, it would be good to see him play a meaningful role in the DLC. While his appearance has not been confirmed or hinted at by the developers, there are a few things fans can expect to be released this summer.

Everything known about GTA Online Summer Update 2024 so far

Rockstar confirmed the existence of an electric supercar, the Overflod Pipistrello, which will be released as part of the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. While its price remains unknown at the moment, it is confirmed to be a free reward for the Plus subscribers.

Apart from that, fans can expect more drip-feed vehicles, new sets of missions, and maybe one or two fresh characters to be added with the DLC based on previous Summer DLC patterns. All of this is expected to be released sometime this month or the next.

Players can expect to get more official information about the Summer DLC soon.

