GTA Online Summer Update 2024 release date could be June 11, as per Rockstar insider

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is the next biggest update that Grand Theft Auto Online fans will get this summer, and it looks like they won’t have to wait much longer for it. According to popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2, the developers haven’t set a reminder of GTA+ today, May 23, 2024, hinting that the membership period will likely extend to early June. This means the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 release date could be early June, possibly June 11.

This article explores more about the possible release date.

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 DLC is expected to arrive in the second week of June

Expand Tweet

As can be seen above, Tez2 reported that the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 could be released in early June, possibly June 11 (Tuesday). They said that Rockstar did the same thing last year when they extended the May Plus membership period to release it with the summer DLC.

Last year, the developers released the controversial San Andreas Mercenaries DLC on June 13, 2023, removing several vehicles from the game while adding new ones. Although no new businesses were added, players got a new set of missions in Project Overview.

While it’s uncertain what kind of new jobs will be introduced with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, the developers have announced it as one of the biggest updates.

Also Check: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

What has been confirmed to come in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024?

An official teaser of the upcoming vehicle in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

On April 2, 2024, Rockstar teased the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Summer Update 2024 by mentioning the following in one of their Plus membership Newswire posts:

“Plus, look out for the opportunity to secure a new bonus supercar as part of your...+ Membership with this summer’s big GTA Online update.”

On May 2, 2024, they confirmed the upcoming DLC in one of their newswire posts and announced a brand new Overflod Pipistrello supercar debuting with it. The two-seater supercar seems to be inspired by the real-life all-electric supercar, the Estrema Fulminea (2023). It will be available free of cost for all Plus subscribers of the month.

This is the only thing that has been confirmed to be released with the DLC; however, fans can expect either a new business or a new set of missions, along with other vehicles.

Fans can expect more information about the update by Rockstar soon. Until then, they can enjoy the new GTA Online weekly update and prepare to spend money after the DLC.

Also Read: 5 things not to expect from Summer Update 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback