GTA Online weekly update for May 23-29, 2024, released

Rockstar Games’ new GTA Online weekly update is finally released, and it’s all about Dewbauchee this week. A lot of Dewbauchee cars are featured in Los Santos for the next seven days. Furthermore, Gerald has gotten serious about his work and is giving 3x bonuses on G’s Cache till May 29, 2024. A new set of Community Series Jobs is also offering triple cash and RP for the rest of the week.

Players who love a challenge can participate in Juggernaut Adversary Mode and earn triple rewards throughout the week. Salvage Yard owners are also getting a boost in Salvage Speed, making it a must-own business in Los Santos during this event. New vehicles have also arrived at the car showrooms, along with exciting discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update promotes Dewbauchee and more (May 23-29, 2024)

Dewbauchee Tee (on purchase of either one of the following):

Dewbauchee Specter

Dewbauchee Champion

Dewbauchee Vagner

3x Cash and RP:

Juggernaut Adversary Mode

G's Caches

Community Series Jobs

2x boost:

Salvage Speed at Salvage Yard

Players can still buy a Pegassi Tempesta supercar from the Legendary Motorsport any time this week.

List of new vehicles at car showrooms with the GTA Online weekly update (May 23-29, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Dewbauchee Exemplar (R)

Dewbauchee Massacro (regular) (R)

Dewbauchee JB 700 (R)

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Declasse Impaler LX

Fathom FR36

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Vapid Retinue Mk II

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Pfister Astron

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Time Trials for the week:

Motorcycles Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come

– A Sign of Things to Come HSW Time Trial – RON Alternates

– RON Alternates Regular Time Trial – Power Station

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

Pegassi Zentorno

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Canis Seminole Frontier

While the Ubermacht Cypher is no longer claimable as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle, it can still be purchased directly from Legendary Motorsport.

List of discounts available in the new GTA Online weekly update event

50% off:

Up-n-Atomiser (Gun Van)

40% off:

Dewbauchee Specter

Dewbauchee Vagner

Dewbauchee Champion

30% off:

Eclipse Blvd. Garage (+ Customization)

Dewbauchee Seven-70

With the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 about to add new content to the game, players should claim all of the aforementioned bonuses and vehicles before the update releases.

