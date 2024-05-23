Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (May 23 to 29, 2024)

A brand new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles has now been released in Los Santos as part of the newest weekly update by Rockstar Games, and like last time, there is variety. From now through May 29, 2024, some of the best automobiles can be stolen via this week’s Salvage Yard Robbery missions. While none are claimable this week, each one will still fetch a substantial amount of money when sold to Yusuf.

Players can steal rides from the likes of Pegassi, Gallivanter, and Canis. This article provides more details.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for the week are Zentorno, Baller ST-D, and Seminole Frontier

The currently live GTA Online weekly update event provides different types of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for players to steal and earn money in return. Let’s quickly learn about each of them:

1) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno in Los Santos (Image via KhalidH__02/Reddit)

Mission: The McTony Robbery

The Pegassi Zentorno is a two-seater hypercar that debuted in 2014 as part of the High Life Update. It closely resembles the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, with some elements inspired by the Lamborghini Veneno.

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the Pegassi Zentorno can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:00.960, making it one of the fastest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week.

2) Canis Seminole Frontier

The Canis Seminole Frontier in Los Santos (Image via eh_itzvictor/Reddit)

Mission: The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Canis Seminole Frontier is a vehicle removed from GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC of 2023; however, it will be available this week as one of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. The four-seater SUV is inspired by the real-life second-generation Jeep Cherokee (XJ) or Jeep Wagoneer (XJ).

On the performance front, the Seminole Frontier can attain a maximum speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:17.079.

3) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D in Los Santos (Image via Affectionate_Ad9989/Reddit)

Mission: The Duggan Robbery

The last vehicle on the list is the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, a brand new four-door SUV added to the game with The Chop Shop DLC update. It is based on the real-life fifth-generation Land Rover Range Rover (L460).

Unlike the new GTA Online podium vehicle, the Baller ST-D has a maximum speed of only 140 km/h, making it the slowest on this list.

The next group of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be released on May 29, 2024.

