GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (May 23 to 29, 2024)

The brand new stock of GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars is here with the latest weekly update event, allowing car collectors to grab two more free rides once again. This week’s Podium vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online is the Vapid Retinue Mk II, a two-door vintage coupe. On the other hand, gamers can win a five-door compact SUV, the Pfister Astron, as this week’s Prize Ride.

Let’s quickly learn about this week’s GTA Online podium vehicle as well as the Prize Ride car, both of which will remain available till May 29, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle of the week: Vapid Retinue Mk II (May 23 to 29, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update brings Vapid Retinue Mk II back into the limelight as the GTA Online Podium car of the week. The vehicle debuted in Los Santos in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update and has taken design inspiration from the real-life European Ford Escort Mk II.

On the performance front, the Vapid Retinue Mk II is powered by a naturally-aspirated DOHC Inline-four engine with a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The vehicle is considered to perform above average with fairly good handling and stability.

As per testing done by Broughy1322, the GTA Online Podium vehicle can go up to a top speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:05.765.

To get a chance of winning the car for free, all players have to do is visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin The Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours till May 29, 2024.

Also Check: Tempesta in 2024

Prize Ride of the week: Pfister Astron (May 23 to 29, 2024)

The Pfister Astron debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2021 as part of The Contract update and is due to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 based on trailer 1. The current iteration of the vehicle is inspired by the following real-life rides:

Porsche Macan (95B)

Porsche Cayenne (2009-present)

2013-2016 Facelifted Porsche Panamera

According to Broughy1322, the Astron can achieve a maximum speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.533, thanks to a V-shaped engine coupled to a seven-speed gearbox.

Players can win it for free by finishing the LS Car Meet Series in the top three positions for four days consecutively.

Also Read: Ubermacht Cypher in 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback