How long does it take to beat GTA 5 with a 100% completion rate?

GTA 5 is an amazing game with tons of main and side missions that can take quite some time to complete. On top of the main campaign, the numerous side activities and tasks that Rockstar Games has added to the title take up additional hours and effort. Naturally, completionists who like to 100% the game look for and complete all these tasks to get the Career Criminal trophy.

Being an open-world title with various means of completing each mission, the exact time to complete the whole game 100% can vary from player to player. However, it is estimated that you will need to spend 84 hours exploring and completing everything that GTA 5 has to offer.

So, this article will take a look at how much time you will need to dedicate if you wish to beat the game with a 100% completion rate.

Note: The time mentioned is an estimate and will vary from player to player.

It takes around 84 hours to reach a 100% completion rate in GTA 5

It will take around 84 hours to fully explore and complete every main mission, side mission, task, and activity that GTA 5 offers. This is quite some time that you will need to dedicate to the game. It is also worth noting that this is an estimate, and depending on your skills and play style, it might take longer to reach the 100% checkpoint.

There are 69 main story missions divided between the protagonist trio. Note that the "actual" number of missions is slightly higher because some of the heists in the game are branched, and one path can be played in one playthrough.

Moreover, there are around 58 side missions (Strangers and Freaks) along with 61 hobbies and pass-times that you will need to do to reach a 100% completion rate in the game. These would have increased if Rockstar Games hadn't canceled the various single-player story mode DLCs for GTA 5.

According to the general public opinion, it takes around 32 hours on average to complete every single story mission. You will also need to dedicate around 54 hours if you try to do the side missions alongside it. The completionist run, however, will take around 84 hours. As mentioned, this will require you to complete all the main and side missions in GTA 5, along with all the activities and tasks.

Once you successfully reach this stage, you will unlock the Career Criminal trophy that showcases that you have spent a big chunk of your time exploring Los Santos and completing everything that the game asked. Not everybody manages to get this trophy in the game simply because some of the tasks are outright boring or too difficult.

