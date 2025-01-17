5 Liberty City-like mods for GTA 5 (2025)

The recently released Liberty City Preservation project mod for GTA 5 added Grand Theft Auto 4's map of Liberty City to the former title's story mode. It garnered much praise from the gaming community but was unfortunately taken down by its creators recently. That said, there is still no shortage of interesting mods for Rockstar Games' 2013 title.

In this article, we will look at five Liberty City-like mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2025.

Note: These mods are only meant for GTA 5's story mode. Playing GTA Online with mods installed can result in your account being suspended or banned.

Project Los Santos 2050 and 4 other Liberty City-like mods for GTA 5 story mode (2025)

1) New Liberty Island - New York Tower City style

The New Liberty Island's skyscrapers (Image via gta5-mods.com)

New Liberty Island is a GTA 5 map expansion mod. Installing it will add a new island some distance off Los Santos's western coast. As per the mod's description, it is based on New York (Manhattan, specifically), which was also the inspiration for Grand Theft Auto 4's Liberty City.

The modded island's skyscrapers are visible from Los Santos too, which adds to the immersion and makes the in-game world seem bigger. Note that it requires the Menyoo mod to be installed.

Download link

2) Windy City

Windy City is yet another map expansion mod, but it's more detailed than the New Liberty Island mod. It adds a new island near Los Santos, which seems to be based on Chicago.

The modded map has traffic and pedestrians, just like the GTA 5 Liberty City Preservation Project mod, which makes it feel alive. It was released in 2020 and has since received several updates that have implemented fixes and added new things.

Download link

3) Project Los Santos 2050- Enhanced City & Towers

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 over 11 years ago, in 2013, but Los Santos has barely seen any change, especially in the story mode. Therefore, those looking to add a bit of freshness to the map can try the Project Los Santos 2050 mod.

It adds some new buildings, skyscrapers to be exact, giving the Downtown area a brand new look and making it resemble Liberty City's Algonquin district to an extent. Note that Project Los Santos 2050 also needs Menyoo to be installed.

Download link

4) Project Paleto Bay 2050 - Enhanced City & Towers

New buildings in Paleto Bay (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Paleto Bay is a small town in the northern section of the GTA 5 map, but it is often neglected due to the lack of meaningful activities. This mod, Project Paleto Bay 2050 - Enhanced City & Towers, aims to renovate the town by adding skyscrapers, just like in the previous entry.

Needless to say, they completely change Paleto Bay's look and add some freshness to it after all these years. Note that Menyoo is needed to install Project Paleto Bay 2050 as well.

Download link

5) LS Subway Train

The modded LS Subway Train (Image via gta5-mods.com)

LS Subway Train is a good choice for those content with the maps of Los Santos and Blaine County but would like to add an element of Liberty City to it. This mod adds a functioning train that greatly resembles Liberty City's subway train.

Interestingly, according to the mod description, the modded subway train can be installed as an add-on or replace the standard Los Santos Transit train. LS Subway Train mod's installation requires OpenIV, an essential tool for many other GTA 5 mods.

Download link

