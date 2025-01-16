GTA 5 Liberty City Preservation Project removal sparks GTA 4 remaster talks among fans

The Liberty City Preservation Project, a recent GTA 5 story mode mod that added GTA 4's map to the former title (along with a lot of other details), has now been removed. It was revealed on the mod's official Discord Server, World Travel, that after speaking with Rockstar Games, the mod creators decided to take it down.

The Liberty City Preservation Project mod has been taken down (Image via Discord/World Travel)

While no explanation was provided as to why exactly the popular Liberty City mod was being removed, some fans speculate that Rockstar might have a GTA 4 remaster in the works.

Trending

This is likely because some mods related to Grand Theft Auto Vice City and San Andreas were taken down in a similar fashion around the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, the official remaster of the series' 3D Universe trilogy titles.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Fans speculate if GTA 5 Liberty City Preservation Project mod being taken down might have anything to do with a potential GTA 4 remaster

Tez2's tweet from July 2022 (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Back in July 2022, well-known Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2, alleged that the studio had shot down plans for Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remasters. However, it is interesting to note that a PS4/PS5 and Nintendo Switch port of the former title did end up releasing in 2023. In fact, even its PC port came out in October last year (2024).

This, combined with the removal of the recent GTA 5 Liberty City Preservation Project mod, seems to have raised the question of whether there might be a GTA 4 remaster in the works. Readers can check out some of the fans' speculations in the image below.

Fans' speculations regarding the removal of the Liberty City Preservation Project mod (Images via X)

However, while many fans have been demanding a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster for a while, it seems unlikely that it will be announced or released in the near future.

That is because Rockstar Games has Grand Theft Auto 6's release planned for later this year (2025) during the fall season. This will be the first new mainline entry in the series since 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5, so it is possible that the studio might want to keep the spotlight only on the upcoming title.

Whether a GTA 4 remaster (or even a simple port for modern consoles) becomes a reality sometime down the line, remains to be seen.

Also check: GTA 6 release with a $100 price tag could be an important event, suggests analyst: Report

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback