5 action-adventure games like GTA to play before GTA 6 releases

There are several action-adventure games like GTA that players should try out before Rockstar Games eventually rolls out GTA 6. Moreover, this also serves as the perfect time to try these titles, as the upcoming GTA release is undoubtedly the most awaited game, making it an unskippable choice for many in the community.

However, with the plethora of available action-adventure games available on the internet, it can be quite tricky to pick out good ones. Wasting time on poorly made or buggy games can completely ruin the mood and the experience.

So, this article will list five of the best action-adventure games that are quite similar to Grand Theft Auto that you should check out.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Sleeping Dogs, Cyberpunk 2077, and three other action-adventure games like GTA to try out before GTA 6

1) Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs is one of the most amazing action-adventure games like GTA that will provide ample adrenaline-rushing moments and fight sequences to keep you hooked for a long time. The game has a great storyline along with some of the best game mechanics that should be in GTA 6 as well.

You can hack into traffic lights, NPC phones, ATMs, and a ton of other things to make things easier for yourself. This feature also comes in handy during missions as you can utilize the stealth and sneak up on your targets. Watch Dogs also has great graphics for its time which is a bonus. Following the same pattern are Watch Dogs 2 and Watch Dogs Legion, which you can try after completing the first one.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs might be one of the best action-adventure games like GTA that you can experience before GTA 6 rolls out. While some might call it a Grand Theft Auto clone, the game has a distinct storyline and gameplay that sets it apart from others.

Apart from its brutal storyline, Sleeping Dogs boasts beautiful hand-to-hand combat which is quite reminiscent of the older Batman games. Despite being released in 2012, it was way ahead of its time, and one aspect that defined it is how the NPCs are cleverly depicted in the game. Although the sequel was shelved, the fans remain optimistic about it.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an amazing game that you should try (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 might have had a rough release, but the developers bounced back quickly. The game has an incredible storyline that shows the dark and brutal underbelly of the Night City where only the strong survive and the weak perish.

The game has a huge array of character customization options and delves quite a bit into it. Apart from this, it boasts tons of unique features like hacking into the cyborg NPCs, using a variety of prosthetic skills, and much more.

These aspects make Cyberpunk 2077 one of the best action-adventure games like GTA that you should try out before GTA 6. Moreover, the addition of Phantom City DLC adds a breath of fresh air to the game.

4) Far Cry 6

Despite its flaws, Far Cry 6 is quite an enjoyable game overall. It has tons of unique features that set it apart from the previous entries in the series and action sequences that make it one of the best action-adventure games like GTA. It has an elaborate storyline that takes numerous twists and turns and changes according to your choices.

On top of that, weapon customization is a mechanic that GTA 6 should learn from Far Cry 6. The game offers tons of action and adventure that will keep you busy for a long time. The option to take either a stealthy way or go guns blazing also makes for interesting approaches during missions. Overall, it is a solid game to enjoy before the next GTA title rolls out.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

RDR 2 is an amazing title that you should explore (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 is regarded as one of the best action-adventure games like GTA that you can play. While it does not have cars and a variety of weapons that you can use to blast away NPCs, it instead offers a deep storyline along with a vast array of options that you can explore in the open world.

RDR 2 has some amazing features and gameplay mechanics like smart NPCs, visual changes in the characters, and much more that set it apart from other games. Fans want the developers to pick up some of these features and use them in GTA 6 to make it a better game.

In other news, the second GTA 6 trailer discussions have gotten quite strong in the community.

