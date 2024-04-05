5 things GTA 6 should learn from Far Cry 6

While GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated titles, several other games out there have made a name for themselves either due to their plot or the gameplay. Far Cry 6 is one such title that might have had a weak story but had really enjoyable gameplay with several interesting features. Naturally, fans want Rockstar Games to learn from it and incorporate similar things in their upcoming title as well.

So, this article will talk about five amazing things from Far Cry 6 that GTA 6 should take inspiration from.

Note: The article is speculative and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things Far Cry 6 did good that GTA 6 should implement as well

1) Gear abilities affecting the playstyle

The GTA games have always been more focused on the aesthetics of the character and so while players can dress them up, the gear doesn't affect much of the gameplay. This is true for heavy armor and other sorts of gear as well. On the other hand, Far Cry 6 handles this quite well.

You can dress up the protagonist in several things and add protection that makes a difference and affects the gameplay. The items have passive abilities, perks, and buffs that you can use according to how you wish to play the game. It'd be amazing if Rockstar Games took inspiration from this and implemented this feature in GTA 6.

2) Keeping the looks of a gear while using the stats of another

Another amazing Far Cry 6 feature that GTA 6 should incorporate is the ability to use a gear's stats but use another's looks and design. There are often circumstances when a chest piece looks great but has the worst stats of all.

In this situation, you can keep the looks of that particular gear but use the stats of another one in your inventory. Having such a feature in GTA 6 would make it incredibly fun and much more engaging.

3) Incorporating horses into the modern-world gameplay

There is no shortage of vehicles and tanks in Far Cry 6 yet most players tend to use horses for traveling across the map. There are several reasons for this but the best one is that you can pet the horse in the game. This is also a feature in Red Dead Redemption 2 that fans want in GTA 6.

Horses are also a better choice when you have to traverse a mountain or go off-road where cars tend to lose grip. Since GTA 6 will have a variety of biomes, it would be amazing to have different travel options including cars, helicopters, and horses.

4) Ability to scan and unlock vehicles

It can be a chore to pick up a vehicle and take it to your garage in GTA Online if you want to permanently keep it. However, Far Cry 6 has an amazing feature where you can use your phone to scan them and this unlocks the various parts and the whole vehicle.

This would be an amazing feature in GTA 6 as well since the game will feature a plethora of vehicles and having to manually drive them back to the garage feels a little outdated. So, Rockstar Games could implement something similar allowing players to scan a car to unlock its parts in their garages.

5) Offering better texture/graphics pack for PC players

While GTA 6 will roll out for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles before PC, the studio could use this time to create better graphic packs for users on this platform. Since PC users can modify and upgrade their hardware to the next level, it would be amazing to have the option to maximize everything in the game.

Far Cry 6 offers such a feature for PCs where one can download HD texture packs that make them look incredible. While this does require you to have better hardware, the results and astonishing and completely worth it. There is no need for console and PC graphics to look similar when the latter can handle more intense and realistic textures.

The community, while excited about Grand Theft Auto 6, is still pretty occupied with the various GTA Online weekly update rotations that offer new content each week.

