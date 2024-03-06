5 best GTA games worth replaying before GTA 6

There's no shortage of amazing GTA games with an enthralling narrative and are brimming with action. Now is also the perfect time to try them out and see everything Rockstar Games has to offer before the studio rolls out GTA 6. Once the highly anticipated title makes its way to stores, most players may not focus on the older titles that are worth going back to.

However, not every GTA game is worthy of being replayed, as some lack features while others are too cluttered and unpolished. So, picking out the best ones to enjoy can get a little tricky while waiting for the next series installment to roll out.

So, this article will list five of the best GTA games to revisit while you wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

5 GTA games you should replay before GTA 6 is released

1) GTA San Andreas

One of the most popular titles in the GTA series, San Andreas has been a fan-favorite since its launch. One can even enjoy the game on their mobile devices by downloading and installing the GTA San Andreas APK and discovering the joy of exploring the vast map as CJ.

The game has everything you'd expect from the series: tons of action, an amazing story, and compelling characters, making it one of the best GTA games you can replay while Rockstar is busy finishing the upcoming title.

2) GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is, without a doubt, one of the best GTA games players have access to. It has a fun story that revolves around a trio of protagonists and is packed with action like you've never seen before. The map is also incredibly huge, with several opportunities for players to discover.

Now that Rockstar Games is planning to roll out a new GTA 5 story DLC, now is the right time to jump right back into the game and pick up from where you left off. The game's online multiplayer mode is also packed with missions and action that you might have missed on your first playthrough. So, we highly recommend replaying the game before GTA 6 is released.

3) GTA 4

GTA 4 is another amazing title in the series that is often dubbed as one of the best GTA games of all time. This is because it has a dark and gritty story that players rarely see in a Grand Theft Auto title. The game's dressing nature, however, offers a fresh perspective of the protagonist.

Niko Bellic is a war veteran who recently came to Liberty City to meet his cousin and start a new life. However, things don't go as he wishes, and he soon finds himself tangled with gangs and mafiosos. While the game is incredibly well-built, most players come across several things only during their second or third playthrough. So, we recommend jumping back into the game and checking everything out.

4) GTA Chinatown Wars

While some players are waiting for Rockstar Games to dop the GTA 6 trailer 2, others are looking at some unique GTA games the studio has released over the years. Chinatown Wars is one title that only made it to the Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable, iOS, Android, and Fire OS.

While this could be why it gained slightly less traction than other big-shop GTA games in the series, the title is worth playing and replaying. It offers a top-down approach, which looks excellent. Chinatown Wars also has some unique features, like drug selling.

5) GTA Vice City

Hardly any gamer hasn't heard of GTA Vice City. It's one of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto titles and a worthy contender for replaying before the studio drops GTA 6. Despite being an old game, it still offers hours of fun and exploration.

Tommy Vercetti is a great protagonist who's both hilarious and daring. He's one of the best main characters in the series and makes Vice City worth replaying. His quirky and sarcastic dialogues, paired with his badass nature, make up for the most entertainment.

