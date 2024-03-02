5 unexpected turns in the GTA series that no one saw coming

The GTA series is brimming with tons of fun content that is jam-packed with action and violence. However, Rockstar Games always adds some unexpected twists and turns to make the games interesting and shock players. These turns often come in the form of betrayals and the Grand Theft Auto games have no shortage of those.

Apart from delivering hours of fun with both main missions and open-world exploration, Rockstar Games has also always managed to create great storylines for the GTA series. They are filled with dramatic instances, striking a good balance of emotional scenes as well as shocking moments.

This article will focus on five such twists throughout the GTA series that were quite unexpected.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Big Smoke's Betrayal, Option A & B, and 3 other unexpected turns in the GTA series

1) Shooting at Roman's wedding

Grand Theft Auto 4 is a completely different title compared to the other games in the GTA series. It's dark and gritty, with a rather gloomy storyline. While there are tons of actions throughout the game, one of the most shocking parts comes towards the end.

When it seems like things have cooled down between Niko and the mafia gang, they decide to do a shootout during Roman's wedding. This was quite unexpected and takes a dark turn depending on which options players choose. In one scenario, Roman gets killed and in the other, Niko loses his girlfriend and sets on the path of revenge.

2) Big Smoke's betrayal

San Andreas is considered one of the best titles in the GTA series and rightfully so. The game not only has a fun story but a lot of action and comedy as well. However, things get quite shocking when Cesar informs CJ about Big Smoke and Ryder's betrayal.

It was an unexpected turn that almost nobody expected. He was always hilarious and compassionate towards the protagonist, which was one of the reasons why Big Smoke's betrayal hurt so much. This is also why it was quite satisfying to kill him and end Tenpenny towards the end of the game.

3) Option A and B in GTA 5's final mission

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first title in the franchise to feature a protagonist trio and is also one of the biggest hits in the GTA series so far. Although the game divides the screen time between all of them, it gives Franklin the biggest role in the final mission of the game.

Here, Franklin is offered three options- A, B, and C. Picking either A or B gets Trevor or Michael killed in horrifying ways. It was quite an unexpected development because almost nobody thought that Franklin would receive these choices and would get to decide the fate of the other two protagonists.

Fortunately, option C is the best outcome and the canonical ending where the trio gangs up and eliminates all their enemies once and for all. However, the other two options have left their mark on the community.

4) Lance Vance's betrayal

GTA Vice City is one of the most fun games in the series. It has tons of senseless violence and a hilarious protagonist who fears no man and is always ready for some action. However, the game takes an unexpected turn when Lance betrays Tommy.

This unexpected twist shocked most players because Lance Vance was an internal part of the story and was with them from the beginning. While he was annoying at some points, almost nobody expected him to backstab the protagonist and side with the antagonist.

It was sad to have to hunt and kill Lance in the mansion while waves of enemies kept appearing, only to get slaughtered by Tommy.

5) Bogdan is not the antagonist

Grand Theft Auto Online has some of the best heists in the entire GTA series, with the Doomsday Heist being one of them. While it might be long and sometimes tedious, it pays well and is quite fun when done with friends.

However, players were surprised upon realizing that Bogdan was not the bad guy. This was especially because the entirety of Act 1 of the mission tried showing him as an antagonist, only to reveal that he is an independent contractor who soon becomes your ally.

This was a shocking yet welcoming surprise as Bogdan became one of the most memorable characters in the GTA series, thanks to his personality and bravery.

