Top 5 unimaginable things GTA series have shown so far

The GTA series has made a significant impact on the video game community. Rockstar Games has done unimaginable things throughout the series, blowing the fans away with its ingenuity and shock factor. These instances range from sudden and violent deaths to extremely sad missions. Most of them also became iconic in the series, and players still remember them after so many years.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, it's natural for the community to reflect on some iconic moments from past titles. Fans also hope that Rockstar Games adds similar shocking moments in the next installment of the series.

This article has compiled five such moments throughout the series that have had a big impact on the players.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

5 unimaginable moments in the GTA series that shocked the fans

1) Option to kill one of the protagonists (Grand Theft Auto 5)

The protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series have always been super powerful, almost unkillable humans who always win in the end. However, GTA 5 had a twist in store for players where they had a choice to eliminate one of the protagonists simply by picking option A or B.

It was quite unimaginable for most players to get an option to kill a protagonist they spent the whole game with. Picking these options allows you to take out either Michael De Santa or Trevor Phillips in grave ways. The leaked GTA 5 source code also mentioned that their ends were supposed to be even more gruesome.

2) The Deconstruction mission (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has tons of amazing missions and features that Rockstar Games could feature in GTA 6 as well. However, the game also has the Deconstruction mission, which came out of nowhere and shook most players.

Kendl Johnson, CJ's sister, gets heckled by a construction worker who incurs the wrath of the protagonist. This ends in Carl chasing him around the site, trapping him in a portable toilet, and tossing him in a ditch. However, the shocking part was filling the ditch with cement and sealing the poor construction worker's fate.

3) Killing Gonzales in the middle of the street (Grand Theft Auto Vice City)

Fans have been reminiscing about Vice City since Rockstar Games confirmed that the upcoming title is set there. Of course, one of the gruesome missions from the game had to be added to this list.

Being armed with a chainsaw and chasing Gonzales through the streets of Vice City before cutting him open right then and there was a shocking experience for most players. It sets the title's pace and shows that anything is possible in this drug-filled, crime-riddled city.

4) GTA 4's ending (Grand Theft Auto 4)

There is hardly any Grand Theft Auto title where Rockstar is as bent over to make the protagonist suffer as GTA 4. Niko Bellic is a war veteran who comes to America for a better life. But things are not as they seem, as he soon finds himself surrounded by gangs and mafia families.

The game's ending gives players two choices, and the only difference between the two is who Niko loses. In one ending, his beloved cousin Roman gets caught in the crossfire. In the other, Kate catches the stray bullet and dies, leaving Niko to suffer.

5) Big Smoke betraying CJ and the family (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Big Smoke is one of the funniest characters who should've returned to GTA 6 if he hadn't died in San Andreas. It was one of the game's saddest moments when he talked with CJ about his dream and how he didn't want people to forget his name.

It was also sad because players spent a lot of time with him and laughed at his silly orders or corny jokes. So, his betrayal came as a shock to not only CJ but the players as well. Fans hope the next installment in the series can offer similar gut-wrenching missions.

