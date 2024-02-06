5 best top-down missions in the GTA series, ranked

While the GTA series is filled with amazing features and gameplay mechanics, Rockstar Games has stopped using the top-down POV that fans loved, in some of their games. The prime example of expertly using this point of view is Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars. Not only did this approach work quite well, but also gave fans something new and refreshing in the game.

While the first two GTA games in the series also had the same POV, Chinatown Wars stands out more, and has some of the most interesting missions that players can undertake. Since there are only a couple of titles in the series with this perspective, the list will only comprise certain missions.

This article will rank these missions that use the top-down perspective in the series and entertain players the most.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the best GTA missions with the top-down POV

5) Hot Dog Homicide

GTA 2 is one of the grimmest and the most bizarre games in the series. This has only become more true after players completed the Hot Dog Homicide mission. The protagonist received a strange task from the Russian Mafia to kidnap some innocent civilians from bus stops and deliver them to a factory.

As it turned out, that was a food processing factory and the civilians were turned into hotdogs for the Russians to consume. This was quite dark and is one of the best missions in the game. Fans are hoping to see similar insane missions in GTA 6 as well.

4) The Wheelman

GTA Chinatown Wars is full of interesting features that should return to the series and the top-down POV while driving vehicles is one of them. The Wheelman mission tests your driving proficiency as the protagonist gets the task of delivering some cars to his uncle's garage.

However, this is not a leisurely ride as there is a timer ticking and players also need to be careful to not damage the cars. If they do receive too many scratches and dents, the mission will fail and players will need to restart.

3) Store Wars

Store Wars is another mission from GTA Chinatown Wars that makes players use their skills to reach Wu 'Kenny' Lee's store before the Spanish Lords do. However, this is where things become interesting, because they now need to use some NPC cars to block the entrances.

Soon after, the enemies arrive and there is an intense gunfight involved. It is a great mission that showcases the beauty of the top-down approach, and why Rockstar Games should use it in their future games as well.

2) Stealing the Show

Stealing the Show is one of the most chaotic missions in GTA Chinatown Wars. Players need to hurl crates from a truck to the car while the vehicle makes twists and turnsto make things difficult. Alongside everything else, chaotic elements like car chases are taking place all around the players.

This also makes Stealing the Show one of the most difficult missions in the game as well. While Chinatown Wars has several features that often get overlooked, most fans fondly remember this mission and consider it one of the best in the series as well.

1) Salt in the Wound

Rockstar Games never fails to deliver an amazing ending mission to close the curtains on incredible titles. They managed to do this for Chinatown War as well with the Salt in the Wound mission, where players not only engage in intense gunfight, but also car and boat chases. It also has one of the best cutscenes in the entire GTA series.

However, the police prevent them from progressing, and the cutscene at the end makes things quite emotional, as the protagonist learns about his father's murderers. Fortunately, he is able to deliver justice and kill them all on his own, making the whole ordeal worth the time and effort.

Similar to these, there are several Red Dead Redemption 2 missions that GTA 6 can redo in its own style, and graphics allowing players to get a hit of nostalgia.

