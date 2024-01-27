5 unexpected GTA cutscenes that left fans in awe

The GTA series is brimming with hilarious characters and missions. However, there are many unexpected cutscenes that came out of nowhere and stunned the players. While some of them are downright hilarious, others touch on more realistic and heavy topics like life and death, which left the fans in awe of the acting and the script.

These cutscenes are a testament to the fact that the Grand Theft Auto games are not just mindless violence and gore but have some of the most well-written stories in the gaming industry. With GTA 6 on the horizon, fans can't help but reminisce about the games and the epic missions.

This article will list five of the best cutscenes from past titles that were quite unexpected but also left a deep impression on the fans.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five cutscenes from the GTA games that left a lasting impression on the fans

1) Niko talking about his time in the war

GTA 4 is one of the most realistic and the best titles in the series. While some players did find the story to be a little dark, it was overall a well-written piece filled with emotions and action. The cutscene where Niko Bellic, the story's protagonist, talks with Ilyena Faustin about his time in the war was quite unexpected.

When Niko goes to meet Mikhail at his place, he is instead greeted by his wife, who tells him about how her husband has now changed. Here, players get to hear about some hardships the protagonist had to go through during his time in the war and what he did afterward.

Overall, it was solid acting and script that left the fans in awe of the game. These are some of the subtle things from GTA 4 that GTA 5 lacks.

2) Trevor kidnapping Madrazo's wife

There are tons of hilarious cutscenes in GTA 5, but the one where Trevor ends up showing up with Martin Madrazo's wife takes the cake for the most unexpected one. After completing a mission for the mafia boss, Trevor goes to get his fair day's pay, only to get into an argument with him.

So, Trevor does what he does best - he takes the most unexpected route and kidnaps Martin's wife. He then meets Michael, who is in disbelief at what his psycho friend has done, as they both head over to Trevor's trailer to hide for the time being. This scene was hilarious, especially because of the acting and the overall chaos.

3) The Green Sabre

San Andreas is not only known for its amazing features and gameplay mechanics but also for its amazing cutscenes. The Green Sabre is one of the most unexpected and shocking ones from the game because it reveals Big Smoke's and Ryder's betrayal. It was also one of the greatest GTA moments that made the fans fall in love with the game and the series.

This was much more impactful because players had already spent so much time alongside both of them, and Big Smoke had set himself as one of the most hilarious characters in the series with his actions and dialogues. However, this cutscene also showcased Rockstar Games' capability to deliver shocking twists this late into the story.

4) The "By the Book" cutscene

By the Book is a mission from GTA 5 that delivered one of the most shocking moments in the series. The cutscene where Steve Hains brings out Ferdinand and players know what's about to happen is quite chilling. With Trevor's psychotic nature, it does not take much for players to realize what the mission expects them to do.

However, if players play it cool, Ferdinand will survive the ordeal, and in a shocking turn of events, Trevor escorts him to the airport and lets him live. While GTA 5 lacks many features that fans wish to see in GTA 6, it has its charm and moments that the community loves. Missions like By the Book solidify this notion.

5) Molly getting chopped

Molly was Devin Weston's secretary in Grand Theft Auto 5. Similar to her boss, he was a stuck-up person who always viewed Michael, Franklin, and Trevor as expendable commodities. However, her death was one of the most shocking cutscenes in the game.

When Michael is chasing her to talk about Devin, she starts feeling and tries to get inside an airplane. However, things turn out badly as she instead gets sucked into the aircraft's engine and turns into a red mist. This was completely unexpected and shocked most of the players.

