5 map differences between GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA 3

GTA Liberty City Stories is a title in the series that has a good story and a likable protagonist. While the game takes place before the timeline of GTA 3, they both occur in Liberty City. However, there are some major differences between both the maps, which players will notice during exploration. Grand Theft Auto 3 was a major stepping stone for Rockstar Games, so they put a lot of effort into the game.

Since GTA Liberty City Stories rolled out in 2005, four years after the first title in the 3-D universe, there are bound to be some differences between the games. While both have different stories and protagonists, the map remains somewhat similar, with some slight changes in the scenery.

This article will highlight five differences between the GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA 3 maps that you will notice.

5 major differences between the GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA 3 maps

1) Size of the cemetery

The cemetery is a location that appears in both GTA Liberty City Stories as well as GTA 3. However, this location is relatively bigger in the first one compared to the latter. In Liberty City Stories, there are still several patches available for burial, and the overall space is quite big.

In GTA 3, the Bedford Point Opera House has taken up most of that space, and only a small patch is available. This is more noticeable if you play GTA 3 after GTA Liberty City Stories. It shows how construction has taken over the city, and not even the cemetery has been spared.

2) Lack of ferry terminals in GTA 3

Compared to GTA Liberty City Stories, GTA 3 feels more modernized and well-developed mainly because Rockstar Games used many advanced features in it. This is quite apparent because the latter lacks the ferry terminals that are present in Liberty City Stories and can be found at Harwood, Portland, and Rockford, Staunton Island.

These properties were demolished and converted into something else in GTA 3. In their place, you will come across Phil's Army Surplus and the exit for the Porter Tunnel. This change happened because the original Ferry business went bankrupt and closed down for good. It is one of the biggest differences between both maps that you will instantly notice.

3) Fort Staunton

Fort Staunton is the next big difference between GTA Liberty Stories and GTA 3. In 1998 (when Liberty City Stories is set), the place is a lavish Italian District full of colors and life. However, Tony Cipriani is tasked with destroying it. This means everything, including the Opera House, is gone.

In GTA 3 (set in 2001), the whole place is an under-construction site to rebuild and restore the location. However, it has a new name and is called the Staunton Plaza. It is quite incredible to see the big change between both places, and it goes to show how dangerous the protagonist is.

4) Toni's Portland safehouse

Tony has several safehouses in GTA Liberty City Stories, and the one in Portland is quite iconic. It is at a great location, and players get to be around it quite often. However, it gets slightly demolished and damaged in GTA 3.

It is not known how this happened, and neither Rockstar Games nor the game explains the fate of the safehouse. That said, it can be guessed that it was either targeted by Tony's enemies or simply aged with time.

5) Porter Tunnel

Among the various things that make GTA 3 a revolutionary title is the use of tunnels and highways. The Porter Tunnel is an iconic location in GTA 3 that players use more than often. It runs almost the whole length of the city and is extensively under use all the time. It allows you to quickly travel from one part of the city to another with ease.

Be that as it may, the tunnel is very limited in GTA Liberty City Stories and goes to Shoreside Vale. This is mainly because the digging of the Staunton-Shoreside tunnel is still not complete, and there is still time to connect it with the main system. This finally finishes in 2001 (when GTA 3 is set) and gives access to the whole city.

