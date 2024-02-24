5 little details in GTA 4 that still blow people's minds

GTA 4 is a phenomenal video game with an amazing story and some of the most realistic features in the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise. However, even after so many years, players keep finding something new in the game. This is a testament to the quality of Grand Theft Auto 4 and how much effort Rockstar Games put into the title.

While there are some common aspects, like the feature where cops arrest NPCs for being violent and the ability to pick up items, there are smaller details that you might not be aware of.

So, this article has compiled a list of five such details from Grand Theft Auto 4 that are quite amazing.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 details from GTA 4 that you might not know about

1) You leave footprints after walking on blood and in the sand

This is one of the minor details that some might have missed or forgotten about. After killing an NPC, if you wait a little and then walk into their blood, you will leave bloody red footprints all around.

Another fascinating feature in GTA 4 is that you will leave footprints when walking on sand. This can be observed when visiting the beach and walking around the sandy area. If you trace your steps or pan the camera a little, you will notice this phenomenon.

2) Garbage trucks only appear in the morning

This is another detail from Grand Theft Auto 4 you might have missed. When exploring the map during the early hours, you can see the garbage men pulling across the road and taking out garbage.

However, you will not find this vehicle or the employees working during the daytime. This is quite a fantastic attention to detail, as garbage trucks mostly collect trash during the morning in real life. Fans are hoping to see similar realistic features in GTA 6 as well.

3) Neighbourhoods have different cars depending on their wealth

Similar to real life, you will find different types of cars in various neighborhoods depending on how wealthy the residents are. For example, you will spot lowriders around projects and other smaller locations and more fancy cars in affluent places.

Those who know about this usually travel to these locations depending on the type of car they wish to drive. Such small details helped cement GTA 4 as one of the most realistic titles in the series.

4) Niko holds his face in pain if you drive into a wall

It is common to lose control of the vehicle and ram it into a wall in the game. However, what you might not have noticed is Niko's reaction. After the crash, the protagonist can be seen holding his face and slightly shaking from the pain.

This is an amazing feature that ensures realism and immersion. It also allows you to feel sympathetic towards the character. Furthermore, it's another reason why GTA 4 is more realistic than other titles.

5) The radio makes static noises

Side characters and other NPCs constantly call Niko for various reasons. However, you might have noticed that the car's radio gives a static feedback when you receive a call while driving.

This is quite a small yet exciting feature that allows 90s kids to reminisce about the similar static noise that speakers used to emit before a phone call. Amazingly, Rockstar Games decided to go in-depth and add such minute details in-game.

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 4 articles:

Details only found in GTA 4 || GTA 4 remake on Nintendo Switch 2 || Underrated features || Most impactful characters || Relevant mods for the game || Reasons to remaster the game ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games should remaster GTA 4? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes