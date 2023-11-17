5 reasons why GTA 4 Remastered should be the next game in the series

GTA 4 is one of the most underrated titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. It has an amazing story featuring a memorable protagonist who goes through hell just to get out of a life of crime. However, the game is old. It was released way back in 2008, and fans wish that Rockstar Games would remaster this title's story and enhance its graphics.

Since a few of the older experiences in the series have recently been remastered and released under the Definitive Edition category, players are hopeful that GTA 4 will receive the same treatment soon.

This article lists five reasons Rockstar Games should release a Definitive Edition version of Grand Theft Auto 4 before GTA 6's launch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA 4 Remaster should be the next in line for release

1) It's the next main title after the Trilogy

The GTA Trilogy consists of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. All these titles received a remaster in 2021 as part of a Definitive Edition Trilogy release and boasted enhanced graphics as well as improved gameplay.

Grand Theft Auto 4 is the next main game to be released after San Andreas, so it only makes sense that Rockstar Games should focus on this title and work on its remaster.

2) There's still time for GTA 6

Rockstar Games recently announced that it will be dropping the first official trailer of GTA 6 this December. However, it's generally believed that the game is still quite a long way from being ready for release.

This is the perfect time for developers to roll out GTA 4 Remastered to keep the community busy and distracted while fans wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. A lot of players are bored and tired of completing similar missions and heists in Grand Theft Auto Online and want something new. So, a new remaster would work in everyone's favor.

3) Its features will flourish on new hardware

GTA 4 has a fair number of gameplay mechanics and features that make it better than any other title in the series. This includes melee combat, where players cannot only punch and kick but also block incoming attacks.

Such features, with revised codes and further polishing, would offer an incredible experience on newer hardware. These gameplay aspects generally get better with reworks, and Grand Theft Auto 4 could offer improved immersion if it sees one.

4) The graphics and texture

The graphics in Grand Theft Auto 4 were a breath of fresh air after the 3D-era titles. However, they are outdated now. This is a big reason why a lot of players don't go back to the game. Its graphics don't hold all that well on better screens and powerful systems these days.

A remaster will enhance its visuals as well as add more detailed character models and other textures to the game. This will turn Grand Theft Auto 4 into a completely new experience, as Rockstar has done with the Vice City Definitive Edition and the other two games in that trilogy.

5) Everyone needs to experience the epic story

GTA 4 has one of the most epic storylines in Grand Theft Auto. It is gritty, dark, and depressing. Rockstar Games generally doesn't experiment with such plots. Although games like GTA San Andreas have an equally amazing narrative, Niko Bellic brings something new to the table.

To escape a life of violence after being involved in a war, he moves to the US. However, he soon finds himself embroiled in Liberty City's flourishing crime scene. Once in the land of opportunities, he meets several characters who play an important role in the story. This includes Roman, his bowling-enthusiast brother.

A remaster will allow a new generation of gamers to experience this title's story while hitting veterans with nostalgia.

