5 reasons why Nintendo Switch 2 should get a GTA 4 Remastered Edition

GTA 4 is one of the best titles by Rockstar Games but often gets sidelined by the community due to the dark nature of its story. However, with the rumors about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, fans are wondering if the studio has any plans to remaster the game and roll it out for the new handheld device.

While the current Nintendo Switch is still going strong, there are rumors that the company might release a more powerful variant of the handheld console, Nintendo Switch 2, around September 2024. However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.

If they release a new device, it will be the perfect opportunity for Rockstar Games to roll out a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 4, and this article will list five reasons why this would be a good idea.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons Rockstar Games should release a GTA 4 Remastered on Nintendo Switch 2

1) The original was not released on Nintendo Switch

The first reason most fans want Rockstar Games to work on a GTA 4 remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 is that the studio did not release the original title for the current version of the handheld console. They have been requesting the studio to roll out some of their newer titles for their platform as well.

So, releasing a remastered version of the game for an enhanced version of the console will work in Rockstar's favor, as fans will purchase the title simply to test out the new hardware as well as check out the reworked version of the title.

2) A remaster is due for Grand Theft Auto 4

Rockstar Games has already remastered the GTA Trilogy for PC and consoles. Netflix releasing it for mobile devices only a while back has led fans to demand a similar remaster for Grand Theft Auto 4.

It is only natural for the studio to provide a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster because it is the next canon title after the trilogy and should receive a similar treatment from the developers. Aiming to release it for Nintendo Switch 2 would give them more leverage and inspiration.

3) Nintendo Switch 2 would be perfect to run a remastered version of the game

According to rumors and leaked information, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a better screen, and hardware focused on performance and battery life. This is great news for all the fans as they will now be able to enjoy several titles that are not supported on the current version of the console.

GTA 4 remastered would also work quite well with the new hardware and allow players to explore the vast map of the game without having to sit in front of their PC or TV screens. The new hardware will probably be able to run the game effortlessly, and with further optimizations, Rockstar Games can ensure that players face no issues.

4) It will be a great gift for the Nintendo community

While the Nintendo Switch is extremely popular, its hardware has become outdated and cannot run numerous titles. Open-world titles like Grand Theft Auto 4 are resource-heavy and need good hardware for optimal performance.

So, remastering it for the newer Nintendo Switch 2 would be a great gift for the community and the Grand Theft Auto fans. Both of them have been requesting Rockstar Games to release the game for this platform for quite some time, and Switch 2's release is the perfect window to do so.

5) A successful release will open the way for GTA 5 as well

While GTA 5 only rolled out a few years after Grand Theft Auto 4, it is quite advanced and graphically better than the latter. So, working on a GTA 4 remaster and releasing it on Nintendo Switch 2 will open the path for Rockstar Games to check what the new hardware is capable of.

It will also allow the developers to check if they can roll out Grand Theft Auto 5 for the handheld console. Releasing the remastered Grand Theft Auto 4 for Nintendo Switch 2 would also open a new stream of income for the studio and allow them to target a market they haven't been able to do before.

In other news, the GTA 6 trailer has surpassed Minecraft's trailer with over 167 million views on YouTube.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games should target Nintendo Switch 2 for a GTA 4 Remastered Edition release? Yes No 0 votes