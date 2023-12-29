GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch seems to be possible now, but not officially

The modding community has been on a roll ever since GTA 5's source code became public and all the sensitive game files were leaked. There are already compiled versions of the game with new places and other content that the community created out of the source code. Meanwhile, several fans are convinced that a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port may now be possible.

Switch owners have been requesting Rockstar Games to release a version of the game for their platform, but there has been no development in that area even after a decade. However, now that the source code is available, players are hopeful that a port may be on its way, even if it's an unofficial one.

This article will dive into this topic and shed more light on the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port of the game.

Note: The article is speculative in nature and is based on rumors and the writer's opinions.

Fans want the community to create a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port

GTA 5 rolled out in 2013 for consoles and then later for PC. Even after a decade, the title is extremely popular and is generating tons of money for Rockstar Games. However, Nintendo Switch users never got to enjoy it because the developer is yet to port it to their devices.

While the leaked source code has information about the canceled DLCs for the single-player Story Mode, there is no indication that Rockstar Games was working on a Nintendo port. Now that the codes and files are public, fans are hopeful that the modding community may come up with an unofficial port.

As mentioned before, they have already started compiling the GTA 5 source code and making a playable version that can be accessed through Steam. So, an unofficial Nintendo Switch port is not a far-fetched idea considering the Grand Theft Auto community's dedication.

Now, there are several reasons why Rockstar Games might have decided to stay away from Nintendo Switch. First, Nintendo has some strict rules about the content that can be accessed on its platform. Secondly, while the Switch is decently powerful, it cannot compare with other consoles or PCs when running GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode.

Since Rockstar Games has ended support for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Grand Theft Auto 5, it may have decided to not worry about a Nintendo port as well. Since the studio never made any public announcement regarding this topic, the true reasons will never be known.

But, Nintendo users are hopeful that modders and other coders will come up with a solution and port the game to handheld devices soon enough. Till then, everyone is enjoying the chaos that the Florida Joker has been creating ever since the GTA 6 trailer rolled out.

