GTA Netflix games listing in chronological order

Netflix's GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is being released today, December 14, for Android and iOS devices, and subscribers can download them via the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. The Definitive Edition was released back in 2021 for PC and consoles, and fans had requested Rockstar Games to roll them out for mobile devices as well. Now, Netflix is offering these titles to its members at no additional cost.

Many in the community wish to know the order in which they should play the trilogy. Well, some players like to go with the release dates, while others look for the chronological order of the storylines. Completionists, in particular, prefer following the latter.

This article lists all the titles that one can access through Netflix according to their chronological order.

Note: This article lists the games based on the year they are set in.

Listing the Netflix GTA Trilogy games in chronological order

1) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

While GTA Vice City was released in 2002, the game's story is set in 1986. Players looking to experience the 80s era with colorful lights and clothing, along with some epic music tracks, will thoroughly enjoy this title. Tommy Vercetti, the first voiced protagonist in the series, is one of the most mesmerizing characters you will come across.

The game also has a relatively small yet densely packed map, filled with activities and two major islands to explore. The vehicles, missions, and gameplay features make this title worth one's time and money.

You can download GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS if you are subscribed to Netflix.

2) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

After completing Vice City, you should start GTA San Andreas, as it is next in chronological order. The game is set in 1992 and follows the story of Carl "CJ" Johnson, who returns to his family after his mother's death. The game was originally released in 2004.

It is not easy to transition back into the Grove Street Family, and you will need to complete tons of missions to gain the respect of other gang members. The title has an interesting plot and amazing characters to keep you engaged for hours.

Since you will be playing the game on a mobile device, check the GTA Trilogy Definite Edition's file size before downloading the games.

3) Grand Theft Auto III

GTA III is the next title in the GTA Trilogy on Netflix. The original game rolled out way back in 2001, with the plot set in the same year. Chronologically, it is the last title that you should play. The plot is also interesting.

The protagonist, Claude, is a silent and mysterious character seeking revenge on his girlfriend, who betrayed him during a heist. While most of the gameplay is fairly straightforward, the missions are interesting. There are also quite a few side missions to keep you busy.

If you're looking to play the trilogy based on each title's release date, follow this order:

Grand Theft Auto III Grand Theft Auto Vice City Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Doing so will ensure you witness a progressive improvement in graphics and overall gameplay. Being the latest title in the trilogy, San Andreas has the best features and the biggest map that takes hours to explore. The overall story length of GTA San Andreas is also considerably longer compared to the other titles.

Along with the release of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition for Netflix members, there are rumors that GTA 6 will roll out for the PS5 Pro. The recent Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer also has the community excited about what the developers have in store for them.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC or Console? Yes I did No, I didn't 0 votes